Dyce BC hit the goal trail in away win against Culter Colts

Dyce BC claimed all three points in their away match against Culter Colts on Saturday in the U16 A.

The final score was 10-4.

Culter Colts have had a sluggish start to the season and have only one points from their first three games. Dyce BC are on six points. Dyce BC are 3 points behind Peterhead BC.

Culter Colts have 9 goals in total. They have scored seven goals at home and two goals away in the U16 A.

Dyce BC have scored 14 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored 13 goals and one goal on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 A Peterhead BC defeated Cove YFC 2-0, Thistle YFC drew against East End Lewis Youth 1-1 and Westdyke CC picked up a narrow victory against Cuminestown YAFC 2-1.