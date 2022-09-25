Cove YFC claim slender win away against Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An even game saw Cove YFC just edge out Stonehaven YFC away in the U17 A on Saturday.

The game finished 1-0 to Cove YFC.

Stonehaven YFC have had a slow start to the season and are without points from their first three games. Cove YFC are on six points.

Stonehaven YFC have 3 goals in total. They have scored no goals at home and no goals away in the U17 A.

Cove YFC have scored 5 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored five goals and no goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 A Dyce BC Whites picked up a narrow victory against Deveronvale Reds 4-3, West End Reds won against Westdyke Thistle 2-1 and Westdyke CC won against Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC 6-1.