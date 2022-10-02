Thistle YFC win 4-2 away against Culter Colts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thistle YFC won their away match against Culter Colts on Saturday in the U16 A.

The final score at Cults Academy was 4-2.

Culter Colts have one point after four games, while Thistle YFC have four points in three games.

“Disappointed to lose after such a promising start.

"Defensively we've got to do much better going forward.

"We're giving away far too many cheap goals at the moment,” said Culter Colts's manager Craig Ross after the game.

Culter Colts have 11 goals in total. They have scored nine goals at home and two goals away in the U16 A.

Thistle YFC have scored 6 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored four goals and two goals on home ground.