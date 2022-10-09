East End Lewis Youth emerge victorious against Cove YFC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

East End Lewis Youth won their home match against Cove YFC in the U16 A action on Saturday, finishing 3-0.

“Disappointed with our second-half performance today.

"In the first half, we competed really well and were in the game, but we never got going in the second period,” said Cove YFC's manager Mitch Robertson after the game.

East End Lewis Youth are now at four points after three games, while Cove YFC have taken three points in four games.

East End Lewis Youth have 6 goals in total. They have scored three goals at home and three goals away in the U16 A.

Cove YFC have scored 7 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored three goals and four goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 A Peterhead BC picked up a narrow 1-0 victory against Cuminestown YAFC.