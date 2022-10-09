Ellon Meadows claim ‘nail-biting’ home win against Blackburn BC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The home side Ellon Meadows ran out 4-3 winners in a thriller against Blackburn BC at The Meadows in U16 B on Saturday.

Ellon Meadows coach Scott Johnston said: "We narrowly won after going behind early on and fighting back to take the lead 4-1.

"However, a spirited fightback from Blackburn late on saw the deficit reduced to a single goal and a nail-biting finish."

Blackburn BC's secretary Kevin Fernie said: "I thought we were very unlucky to lose and would have won on a different day.

"I thought we showed a lot of commitment and heart.

"Our opening goal was scored by Stephane Libar to make it 1-0.

"Our second was scored by Ruiaridh Cumming to bring it back to 4-2. The third goal was scored by Mackenzie Fernie-Fortune via a 35-yard free-kick to make it 4-3, a goal-of-the-season contender, maybe!

"This set us up for a grandstand finish, but it wasn't to be so well done, and thanks to Ellon for a great game."

Ellon Meadows have 5 goals in total. They have scored four goals at home and one goal away in the U16 B.

Blackburn BC have scored 11 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored five goals and six goals on home ground.