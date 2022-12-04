Thistle YFC and Cove YFC draw 1-1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The teams shared the points when Thistle YFC hosted Cove YFC in the U16 A.

The final score was 1-1.

Thistle YFC have two wins, two draws and one loss with a goal difference of 9 goals for and 13 against over the last five games, while Cove YFC have two draws and three losses and a goal difference of 5 goals for and 11 against.

Thistle YFC are now in fifth place, while Cove YFC are in seventh place.

Thistle YFC have 10 goals in total. They have scored three goals at home and seven goals away in the U16 A.

Cove YFC have scored 9 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored five goals and four goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 A East End Lewis Youth won 6-0 against Culter Colts.