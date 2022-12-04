East End Lewis Youth Gold win away against Longside BC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

East End Lewis Youth Gold won their away match against Longside BC 5-2 in the U17 B on Saturday.

Longside BC have three wins and two losses with a goal difference of 22 goals for and 13 against over the last five games, while East End Lewis Youth Gold have five wins and and a goal difference of 23 goals for and 3 against.

Longside BC have 40 goals in total. They have scored 17 goals at home and 23 goals away in the U17 B.

East End Lewis Youth Gold have scored 27 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored 17 goals and 10 goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 B Colony Park defeated Kintore United 3-0.