Cove YFC defeat Deveronvale Reds 6-5 in ’emotional rollercoaster’

Cove YFC emerged victorious against Deveronvale Reds in Macduff in an 11-goal thriller on Saturday.

The U17 A game finished 6-5.

Paul Paterson, the Cove YFC head coach, said: "An emotional rollercoaster of a game.

"We were down to bare bones in the squad with six lads out—it was a terrible first half and we were leaking goals.

"In the second half, the lads showed real quality and character to turn the game around and come home with the three points."

Deveronvale Reds have one draw and four losses with a goal difference of 12 goals for and 19 against over the last five games, while Cove YFC have four wins and one loss and a goal difference of 14 goals for and 10 against.

Cove YFC are now in second place, while Deveronvale Reds are in eighth place. Cove YFC are three points behind Dyce BC Whites.

Deveronvale Reds have 12 goals in total. They have scored seven goals at home and five goals away in the U17 A.

Cove YFC have scored 18 goals in this campaign - all 18 coming away from home. They failed to score in the one home match they have played this season.