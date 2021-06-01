Paul O’Hara hits the birdie trail on the back nine to lead Northern Open by two

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Paul O’Hara surged into a two-stroke lead after the opening round of the Northern Open at Portlethen Golf Club.

The North Lanarkshire golfer carded an eight-under-par 64, which included six birdies on the back nine.

Former European Tour player Chris Doak (Renaissance) and Stephen Gray (Lanark) are leading the chase after scores of six-under 66.

Doak said a lesson from 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie was the catalyst for his fine start in the 36-hole event.

He said: “I got a lesson from Paul Lawrie on Monday on my short game.

“It has been night and day. That was the difference.

“I have been getting coached by Alan White and striking it really well but that left me today.

“It is weird this game. One week you are hitting well but not wedging it close and the next week you aren’t hitting it well but wedging it close.

“My approach will be much the same. There are lots of good players here and there are loads of opportunities on this course.

“If I produce more of the same I will be there or thereabouts.”

Scott Henderson (Kings Links Golf Centre) is the best placed of the north-east contingent after a round of 67. Gavin Hay (East Renfrewshire) and amateur Rory Franssen (Auchterarder) also carded rounds of five under to finish the day tied fourth.

Defending champion Ross Cameron (Saltire Energy) is sitting tied 26th after a level par round of 72.