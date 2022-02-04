Aberdeen’s David Law chips in twice to lead by two at halfway stage of Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen’s David Law chips in twice to lead by two at halfway stage of Ras Al Khaimah Championship

By Reporter
February 4, 2022, 3:11 pm
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Picture supplied by DP World Tour.
Aberdeen golfer David Law chipped in twice to establish a two-stroke lead at the halfway stage of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

The 30-year-old carded an eight-under-par 64 at Al Hamra Golf Club which included eagles at the eighth and 14th.

Law is chasing his second win on the DP World Tour, almost exactly three years since his victory at the ISPS Handa Vic Open.

His round, which also included five birdies and a solitary bogey at the second, equalled the course record before it was broken by Spain’s Adrian Otaegui with a stunning nine-under 63 later in the day.

Law heads into the weekend on 14 under – two shots ahead of Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark with Otaegui in third spot on 10 under.

The Aberdonian said: “I chipped in twice for two eagles so that was picking up four shots straight away which was great.

“I played good, yesterday was tricky, today was a little different.

“It was a different golf course today, but I rode my luck a little, chipping in twice, but I was happy.

“It was tough on Thursday afternoon and it was a different test today.

“It wasn’t easy to get it close and, although the pins were tight, there’s not much rough around the greens so if you are in the fringes you’re not far away.

“That creates opportunities. If you hit shots that miss the green, statistically it doesn’t look great but you might only be 15 feet away and there are chances to hole putts.”

David Law won the ISPS Vic Open in Australia in February 2019.

Law is relishing being in with a chance to compete for the win over the weekend.

He said: “It’s been a while since the win (at the Vic Open in 2019).

“This is my fourth season on tour. I had a chance at St Andrews last year to win and I felt very comfortable again in that position.

“I feel like my golf has progressed nicely in the last three years and that’s the main aim, that’s all anyone’s trying to do – to keep improving.

“I feel like I’ve done that and it’s about giving myself opportunities.

“It’s not about putting pressure on myself to go and win again or anything like that.

“If I keep knocking on the door and giving myself chances, I’ll hopefully win one of them.”

Oban’s Robert MacIntyre also had a productive day after he followed up an opening round of 69 with a 67 to sit tied eighth on eight under overall.

Connor Syme, Craig Howie and Scott Jamieson all head into the final two rounds in tied 25th spot on six under.

Grant Forrest made the cut with nothing to spare on three under but Richie Ramsay missed out on by one despite a second round of 69.

