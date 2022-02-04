Aberdeen’s David Law chips in twice to lead by two at halfway stage of Ras Al Khaimah Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen golfer David Law chipped in twice to establish a two-stroke lead at the halfway stage of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

The 30-year-old carded an eight-under-par 64 at Al Hamra Golf Club which included eagles at the eighth and 14th.

Law is chasing his second win on the DP World Tour, almost exactly three years since his victory at the ISPS Handa Vic Open.

His round, which also included five birdies and a solitary bogey at the second, equalled the course record before it was broken by Spain’s Adrian Otaegui with a stunning nine-under 63 later in the day.

Law heads into the weekend on 14 under – two shots ahead of Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark with Otaegui in third spot on 10 under.

The Aberdonian said: “I chipped in twice for two eagles so that was picking up four shots straight away which was great.

“I played good, yesterday was tricky, today was a little different.

“It was a different golf course today, but I rode my luck a little, chipping in twice, but I was happy.

Hear from @DavidLawGolf after he tied the course record 🙌#RakGolfChamps pic.twitter.com/T81MZqTsqT — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 4, 2022

“It was tough on Thursday afternoon and it was a different test today.

“It wasn’t easy to get it close and, although the pins were tight, there’s not much rough around the greens so if you are in the fringes you’re not far away.

“That creates opportunities. If you hit shots that miss the green, statistically it doesn’t look great but you might only be 15 feet away and there are chances to hole putts.”

Law is relishing being in with a chance to compete for the win over the weekend.

He said: “It’s been a while since the win (at the Vic Open in 2019).

“This is my fourth season on tour. I had a chance at St Andrews last year to win and I felt very comfortable again in that position.

“I feel like my golf has progressed nicely in the last three years and that’s the main aim, that’s all anyone’s trying to do – to keep improving.

“I feel like I’ve done that and it’s about giving myself opportunities.

“It’s not about putting pressure on myself to go and win again or anything like that.

“If I keep knocking on the door and giving myself chances, I’ll hopefully win one of them.”

How did that not go in! 🤯@robert1lefty with some bunker brilliance. #RakGolfChamps pic.twitter.com/AgxEvdzfhG — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 4, 2022

Oban’s Robert MacIntyre also had a productive day after he followed up an opening round of 69 with a 67 to sit tied eighth on eight under overall.

Connor Syme, Craig Howie and Scott Jamieson all head into the final two rounds in tied 25th spot on six under.

Grant Forrest made the cut with nothing to spare on three under but Richie Ramsay missed out on by one despite a second round of 69.