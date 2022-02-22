Golf: Deeside appoint Graeme Nethercott as their new head professional

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Golf: Deeside appoint Graeme Nethercott as their new head professional

By Alan Brown
February 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 22, 2022, 11:50 am
New Deeside head professional Graeme Nethercott, right, with Ross McConnachie.
Graeme Nethercott has been appointed the new head professional at Deeside.

After 13 years as assistant pro at the Bieldside club, Graeme takes over from Ross McConnachie who is heading north to start as head pro at Elgin next month.

Graeme had previously worked alongside Deeside director of golf Frank Coutts until his retirement after 32 years in February 2021.

Deeside captain Simon Cruickshank said: “On behalf of the members, I am delighted Graeme has accepted the head professional position. “Graeme has been with the club for many years and I know he will do a great job for all our members, guests and visitors.”

Graeme, 36, said: “It’s a huge privilege to be appointed Deeside head professional.

“It came almost 13 years to the day when Frank and his wife Sheila gave me the opportunity to become assistant pro.

“I joined fresh from the University of Stirling where I completed my BA Hons degree in Sport Psychology.

“I later completed my PGA training with Frank in 2013 and I’ve seen many positive changes at the club and have formed an extremely positive relationship with the membership.

“I would like to thank Simon, past captain Elaine Farquharson-Black and the Deeside council for giving me this prestigious opportunity.

“I’d also like to offer my best wishes to Ross and to assistant Niall Draper who is also leaving to join The Wisley Golf Club in Surrey.

“The priority now is to appoint the correct personnel to assist with all pro shop operations.

“We are accepting applications and have already started the interview process.

“I’m thoroughly looking forward to starting this new venture at a golf club I already call home.”

 

Deadline approaching to enter 2022 Champion of Champions

Time is running out to enter this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions tournaments.

Competitors and secretaries are urged to return their entries as soon as possible before the closing date on Friday, March 13.

Forms for the matchplay competitions, sponsored by Aberdein Considine, were last month sent out to all the clubs affiliated to the North-east District.

For the first time, two seniors tournaments, for men and women, will run alongside the men’s and women’s scratch and handicap competitions.

Peter Mutch, centre from Aberdein Considine, with the 2021 Champion of Champions winners and runners up from left, Marie McCallum, Adam Dunton, Emma Logie, Julie Henderson, Michael Laird and Kelly Guthrie.

Last year’s inaugural women’s scratch winner Julie Henderson (Inverurie), men’s scratch champion Adam Dunton (Ellon McDonald) and handicap winner Michael Laird (Keith) will again go into their respective sections as they bid to defend their titles this year.

However, Emma Logie, the first name on the women’s handicap trophy, will join Julie in the scratch draw after clinching the Keith club championship last season.

Two-time scratch winner Barrie Edmond, of Bon Accord, is one of the early entrants chasing a third success which has so far proved elusive.

Champion of Champions Entry List

WOMEN’S SCRATCH

Kay Newton (Alford); Denise Elrick (Auchmill); Susanne Middleton (Ballater); Sandra Farquhar (Buckpool); Julie Henderson (defending champion from Inverurie); Emma Logie (Keith); Kirsty Craig (Kemnay); Jan Lyne (Oldmeldrum); Margaret Sievwright (Strathlene).

SENIOR WOMEN’S SCRATCH

Wendy McNay (Banchory); Liz Clark (Peterculter).

WOMEN’S HANDICAP

Susan Davies (Aboyne); Meryl Miller (Alford); Brenda Cowie (Buckpool); Anne Marshall (Huntly); Kathleen Cowie (Keith); Linda Bell (Kemnay); Anne Rae (Longside); Maureen Walker (Oldmeldrum); Helen Gordon (Peterhead).

MEN’S SCRATCH

Johnathon Gregor (Auchmill); Adam Dunton (defending champion from Ellon McDonald); Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord); Kielan Turner (Buckpool); Marc Coull (Kemnay); Doug Allan (Longside); Callum Cromar (Lumphanan); Adam Giles (Newmachar); Graeme Hogg (Oldmeldrum); Joshua Bruce (Peterhead); Grant Joss (Royal Aberdeen); Ian Lowrie (Strathlene).

SENIOR MEN’S SCRATCH

Gary Grant (Aboyne); Dave Brand (Banchory); R Watson (Bon Accord); Nick Whitehead (Kemnay); James Coutts (Longside); Michael Lynch (Newmachar); Geoffrey Reid (Oldmeldrum); Thomas Mearns (Strathlene).

MEN’S HANDICAP

Alex Greig (Bon Accord); Michael Laird (defending champion from Keith), Gary Robertson (Longside); Lewis Michie  (Newmachar); Lee Smith (Peterhead); James Walker (Royal Aberdeen);

Sponsors increase their support of this year’s tournament

Aberdein Considine are digging deeper into their pockets to back this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions.

The property, legal and financial law firm have increased last year’s sponsorship by £800 to £2,400.

The cash injection will support the new senior men’s and senior women’s scratch tournaments being held for the first time.

The two inaugural seniors tournaments will run in conjunction with the existing four men’s and women’s scratch and handicap competitions.

The winners of all six competitions will receive £200 of vouchers with the runner-up £100 and semi-finalists £50.

All six finals will be at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.

