Golf: Deeside appoint Graeme Nethercott as their new head professional

Graeme Nethercott has been appointed the new head professional at Deeside.

After 13 years as assistant pro at the Bieldside club, Graeme takes over from Ross McConnachie who is heading north to start as head pro at Elgin next month.

Graeme had previously worked alongside Deeside director of golf Frank Coutts until his retirement after 32 years in February 2021.

Deeside captain Simon Cruickshank said: “On behalf of the members, I am delighted Graeme has accepted the head professional position. “Graeme has been with the club for many years and I know he will do a great job for all our members, guests and visitors.”

Graeme, 36, said: “It’s a huge privilege to be appointed Deeside head professional.

“It came almost 13 years to the day when Frank and his wife Sheila gave me the opportunity to become assistant pro.

“I joined fresh from the University of Stirling where I completed my BA Hons degree in Sport Psychology.

“I later completed my PGA training with Frank in 2013 and I’ve seen many positive changes at the club and have formed an extremely positive relationship with the membership.

“I would like to thank Simon, past captain Elaine Farquharson-Black and the Deeside council for giving me this prestigious opportunity.

“I’d also like to offer my best wishes to Ross and to assistant Niall Draper who is also leaving to join The Wisley Golf Club in Surrey.

“The priority now is to appoint the correct personnel to assist with all pro shop operations.

“We are accepting applications and have already started the interview process.

“I’m thoroughly looking forward to starting this new venture at a golf club I already call home.”

Deadline approaching to enter 2022 Champion of Champions

Time is running out to enter this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions tournaments.

Competitors and secretaries are urged to return their entries as soon as possible before the closing date on Friday, March 13.

Forms for the matchplay competitions, sponsored by Aberdein Considine, were last month sent out to all the clubs affiliated to the North-east District.

For the first time, two seniors tournaments, for men and women, will run alongside the men’s and women’s scratch and handicap competitions.

Last year’s inaugural women’s scratch winner Julie Henderson (Inverurie), men’s scratch champion Adam Dunton (Ellon McDonald) and handicap winner Michael Laird (Keith) will again go into their respective sections as they bid to defend their titles this year.

However, Emma Logie, the first name on the women’s handicap trophy, will join Julie in the scratch draw after clinching the Keith club championship last season.

Two-time scratch winner Barrie Edmond, of Bon Accord, is one of the early entrants chasing a third success which has so far proved elusive.

Champion of Champions Entry List

WOMEN’S SCRATCH

Kay Newton (Alford); Denise Elrick (Auchmill); Susanne Middleton (Ballater); Sandra Farquhar (Buckpool); Julie Henderson (defending champion from Inverurie); Emma Logie (Keith); Kirsty Craig (Kemnay); Jan Lyne (Oldmeldrum); Margaret Sievwright (Strathlene).

SENIOR WOMEN’S SCRATCH

Wendy McNay (Banchory); Liz Clark (Peterculter).

WOMEN’S HANDICAP

Susan Davies (Aboyne); Meryl Miller (Alford); Brenda Cowie (Buckpool); Anne Marshall (Huntly); Kathleen Cowie (Keith); Linda Bell (Kemnay); Anne Rae (Longside); Maureen Walker (Oldmeldrum); Helen Gordon (Peterhead).

MEN’S SCRATCH

Johnathon Gregor (Auchmill); Adam Dunton (defending champion from Ellon McDonald); Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord); Kielan Turner (Buckpool); Marc Coull (Kemnay); Doug Allan (Longside); Callum Cromar (Lumphanan); Adam Giles (Newmachar); Graeme Hogg (Oldmeldrum); Joshua Bruce (Peterhead); Grant Joss (Royal Aberdeen); Ian Lowrie (Strathlene).

SENIOR MEN’S SCRATCH

Gary Grant (Aboyne); Dave Brand (Banchory); R Watson (Bon Accord); Nick Whitehead (Kemnay); James Coutts (Longside); Michael Lynch (Newmachar); Geoffrey Reid (Oldmeldrum); Thomas Mearns (Strathlene).

MEN’S HANDICAP

Alex Greig (Bon Accord); Michael Laird (defending champion from Keith), Gary Robertson (Longside); Lewis Michie (Newmachar); Lee Smith (Peterhead); James Walker (Royal Aberdeen);

Sponsors increase their support of this year’s tournament

Aberdein Considine are digging deeper into their pockets to back this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions.

The property, legal and financial law firm have increased last year’s sponsorship by £800 to £2,400.

The cash injection will support the new senior men’s and senior women’s scratch tournaments being held for the first time.

The two inaugural seniors tournaments will run in conjunction with the existing four men’s and women’s scratch and handicap competitions.

The winners of all six competitions will receive £200 of vouchers with the runner-up £100 and semi-finalists £50.

All six finals will be at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.