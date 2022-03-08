Golf: Findlay Grant took six months off to launch successful bid to regain Ballater club championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Findlay Grant executed a perfect plan to regain the Ballater Golf Club championship after a 20-year wait.

The offshore oil worker returned to Britain after spending 14 months working month-on, month-off in Asia.

For years, Findlay had hopes of being crowned champion again after lifting the titles in 2001 and 2002 and the opportunity eventually arrived last season.

“Working offshore means your game is severely affected,” said Findlay.

“I had promised myself for years that I would take six months off just to play and hopefully win the championship again.

“When I came back last April, Covid was rife. There was little opportunity for travel, so that was my chance.

“I played golf every day – sometimes twice a day.

“In the championship two months later, I managed to play to my handicap of four and led from start to finish.

“It was a special moment to win again after 20 years and at the age of 46.

“It was made even sweeter as my father Findlay Grant Snr was my caddy. He didn’t see my early wins, because he had been offshore himself.”

Rounds of 72, 74 and 73 gave Findlay a six-shot lead ahead of the final round.

Findlay added a closing 74 to eventually beat runner-up Gordon Lees by five shots.

Findlay said: “My hopes for this year are to reduce my handicap to two and, hopefully, defend my club championship title.”

North-east junior golf gets shake-up

Junior golf in the north-east has been given a major revamp this season.

The North-East Future Junior Tour will replace the junior order of merit, which had failed to attract entries.

The new tour, sponsored by the Paul Lawrie Foundation, will feature four 18-hole strokeplay events, plus the North-East District Boys’ 36-hole Championship.

North-east District secretary George Young said: “The order of merit had been taken from various club junior opens throughout the year.

“We found that it was generally players from the home club that scored points on the day and few played in other different events.

“At some opens, we barely had enough players to awards points to.

“The top 10 scratch scores at these five events will now determine the North-East District Order of Merit.

“Aberdeenshire County Girls will be entitled to enter the Junior Tour events and at the same time play for their own Aberdeenshire County Ladies Golf Association trophies.

“The Paul Lawrie Foundation have kindly agreed to sponsor the new events and to continue their sponsorship of the North-East District Boys’ Championship.”

Portlethen will host the first tour event on Sunday, April 24, ahead of the second meeting at Newmachar on Sunday May 8.

Round three will be at Cruden Bay on Thursday, June 30, before the 36-hole North-East Boys Championship at Inverallochy on Thursday, July 21.

The last event is at Deeside on Sunday, August 21.

Champion of Champions deadline approaching

Secretaries are running out of time to enter their club champions in this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions.

Only 10 days remain for players’ entry forms to be returned before the deadline on Friday, March 18.

Entries for all six tournaments, sponsored to the tune of £2,400 by Aberdein Considine, should be with North-East District secretary George Young ahead of this season’s draws.

The competitions are open to all last year’s champions of clubs affiliated to the North-East District.

The categories are: men’s scratch, ladies’ scratch, senior men, senior ladies, men’s handicap and ladies’ handicap.

Forms were sent to all the relevant clubs in January.