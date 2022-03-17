Stephen Gallacher: Paul Lawrie would have been a brilliant European Ryder Cup captain but Henrik Stenson will do a great job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Golf

Stephen Gallacher: Paul Lawrie would have been a brilliant European Ryder Cup captain but Henrik Stenson will do a great job

By Stephen Gallacher
March 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 17, 2022, 8:09 am
Henrik Stenson will captain Europe in the Ryder Cup.
Henrik Stenson will captain Europe in the Ryder Cup.

We finally know who the next European Ryder Cup captain will be and Henrik Stenson will be a popular choice.

The announcement would normally have been made by now but it was delayed due to the uncertainty around the Saudi-led Super Golf League.

It looked for a while that it might have been between Paul Lawrie and Luke Donald if the breakaway tour went ahead and Henrik was part of it.

Nobody really knew what was happening so it was right for the tour to take their time over this decision.

It all went quiet on that front and the decision has been made to go with Henrik, who will be a great captain.

I feel sorry for Paul. He deserved to be in the running.

He is a major winner, he has played in the Ryder Cup, been a vice-captain and he has given so much back to the game. He has a lot of respect from his peers on tour and I’m sure he would have been a great European captain.

I also think Henrik will be a great fit.

Henrik Stenson will captain Europe in Rome next year.

He will embrace the challenge but he is facing an uphill task given the United States’ 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits last year.

Henrik will put his heart and soul into creating the right team environment. He has a great personality and very easy to get along with.

He is also a winner. He will think he can put a plan in place to lead the team to victory in Italy next year.

We have some promising young European golfers and a core of players around which he can build a team.

Aberdeen’s Paul Lawrie was on the shortlist to captain Europe.

The hard work starts now for him but I’m confident he will be up to the task.

One man who was certainly up to the task was Cameron Smith at the Players Championship.

It was the Australian’s biggest win to date and he played some magnificent golf. His chipping and putting was unbelievable. His total of 101 putts is the fewest ever by a champion at the Players.

He made it interesting by going in the water at the 18th but he recovered brilliantly with his chip into the green. It showed exquisite control.

Sawgrass always throws up plenty of drama and this year’s event – with the unusual Monday finish due to the weather disruption – was no exception.

I felt a great deal of sympathy for Paul Casey who finished third but landed a terrible break on the 16th when his perfect drive down the fairway landed in a pitch mark which prevented him from being able to go for the green in two and scuppered his chances of victory.

Cameron Smith claimed his biggest win to date at the Players Championship.

I think that incident may lead to a rule change. It is effectively an embedded ball so you should get a free drop. If it was his own pitch mark he would have got a free drop but because it wasn’t his pitch mark he didn’t. That doesn’t seem fair.

Hopefully common sense prevails because Paul could have won that event had that not happened.

Russell puts local knowledge to use

It was great to see Inverness’ Russell Knox enjoy a good week with a top-10 finish. He made a great putt at the last. It is a course he is very familiar with as he lives only a mile away.

He missed a couple of shorter putts or he could have been right in the mix at the top of the leaderboard.

Russell Knox finished tied sixth at Sawgrass.

One of the big talking points at Sawgrass was a disputed drop by Daniel Berger which was called out by his playing partners Viktor Hovland and Joel Dahmen.

I think Viktor was right to speak up if he felt Daniel wasn’t dropping in the right place. Players don’t do that enough.

Viktor said he was just trying to protect the field and he is quite correct.

If he benefits from a wrong drop and takes money off the wrong drop then it is not right.

If players are doing that then it should be called out more often.

Fair play to Viktor for standing his ground and saying he wasn’t happy.

Gloomy forecast

I’m looking forward to playing in this week’s Steyn City Championship in Johannesburg.

Unfortunately we have been hit by a huge amount of rain and there is plenty more to come according to the forecast.

The course was playing quite fast and tricky a couple of days ago but it is going to be much softer.

There is a possibility we may only get 54 holes if the forecast is as bad as predicted.

Hopefully the rain stays away and we get a decent few days of golf.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]