Sport Golf

Torphins golfer Greig Hutcheon ‘in shock’ after winning PGA Play-Offs to land seven DP World Tour starts

By Danny Law
April 28, 2022, 6:18 pm
Greig Hutcheon.
Greig Hutcheon.

Torphins golfer Greig Hutcheon admitted he was still in shock after winning The PGA Play-Offs to bag seven starts on the DP World Tour.

The 49-year-old defeated Adam Keogh (Woodhill Spa) on the second extra hole at PGA National Slieve Russell in Ireland.

Hutcheon signed for a two-under par round of 70 in regulation play but was joined at the top of the leaderboard at seven-under par by Keogh who fired the round of the day, a five-under 67, to force a play-off.

The leading pair halved the first extra hole in five but after Keogh failed to get up and down from the greenside bunker at the next, Hutcheon’s par proved enough to capture the prestigious title for the third time in his career.

As well as the £3,500 winner’s cheque, Hutcheon has earned several DP World Tour starts, starting at next week’s Betfred British Masters at The Belfry.

He has also earned a spot at the BMW PGA Championship, Irish Open, Cazoo Open, ISPS Handa World Invitational, Cazoo Classic and Scottish Hero Open. He will also compete in the PGA of South Africa PGA Championship later this year.

Hutcheon said: “It’s a little bit of a shock, especially after starting off bogey-bogey this morning.

“I came back well, made some birdies and managed to win it finally in the play-off. I’ve managed to win this a couple of times before but I’m about to enter my 50th year so this was one last final swansong and I’m delighted.”

He added: “It’s a great start to the year – I’ve just got to find some accommodation now for The Belfry.

“I get to play some of the big tour events now which is a little bit daunting at my age but you know what, as long as I can keep fit and keep flexible, I can still hit the ball reasonably well so I fancy I might be able to make a few cuts.”

