Newtonmore teenager Logan Chisholm could be faced with dilemma between shinty and golf after winning ‘Twa Bridges Open’

By Andy Skinner
May 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 18, 2022, 12:00 pm
Logan Chisholm.
Logan Chisholm.

Having seen Robert MacIntyre swap shinty for golf on the global stage, Newtonmore youngster Logan Chisholm may be faced with a similar decision.

The talented 15-year-old pulled off quite a coup by winning the “Twa Bridges Open” teed-up by the Carrbridge and Abernethy Golf Clubs.

The event hosted 66 players drawn from 24 clubs across Scotland, playing two nine-hole rounds, one at each venue on the same day.

The Kingussie High School pupil, with a 12.1 handicap, clocked-up 42 Stableford points, five ahead of Kemnay’s Gordon Macdonald.

“I actually thought I had chances to score better at a couple of holes so I was surprised but delighted to learn I had won at my first attempt,” said Logan, who is a member at Newtonmore and Forres golf clubs.

“I was at work, waiting at the Balavil Hotel in Newtonmore, when I heard the news.”

Logan is enjoying coaching as part of Scottish Golf’s North District youth squad.

“Coach David Torrance at Forres has been great for my game and the target for the season is to get my handicap down to five,” he said.

Logan’s dad, Derek, is a 16-times club champion at Newtonmore, while mum Catherine is planning a return to the game.

Newtonmore golfer Logan Chisholm, after winning the “Twa Bridges Open” staged by Carrbridge and Abernethy Golf Clubs.

“I think I was one or two years old when I first picked up a golf club. I was probably swinging a club whenever I could walk,” said Logan, whose family has a strong shinty pedigree.

“I have been involved in the Newtonmore shinty youth set-up but I really enjoy my golf. I might have a decision to make.”

The clubs at Carrbridge and Nethy Bridge teed-up the ground-breaking “Twa Bridges” event last year.

The courses within the Cairngorms National Park are members of the Golf Highland “High9s” and the villages both have landmark ancient stone bridges.

