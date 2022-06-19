Darts: Scotland’s World Cup hopes ended by England

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s defence of their World Cup of darts title was ended by England in the quarter-final.

The Scottish team of John Henderson and Peter Wright had beaten Hong Kong and Portugal to reach the last eight in their bid to become only the third nation to successfully retain the title.

But they were no match for the English pairing of Michael Smith and James Wade.

Smith hit three 180s as he beat Henderson 4-0 to win a first point for England before Wright was punished for poor finishing as Wade beat him 4-1 in the other singles match to secure a 2-0 win and with it progress to the semi-final.

England’s prize for beating Scotland is a final four meeting with Australia while the Netherlands will face Wales in the other semi-final.