Home Sport Golf

Golf: Alford’s Callum Coutts glad hard work is paying off as he gears up for Evening Express Champion of Champions final

By Alan Brown
September 8, 2022, 11:45 am
To go with story by Danny Law. Callum Coutts admitted he went into the unknown to book his place in Sunday?s Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch men's final. Picture shows; Callum Coutts admitted he went into the unknown to book his place in Sunday?s Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch men's final.. Alford. Supplied by Submitted Date; 07/09/2022

Callum Coutts admitted he went into the unknown to book his place in Sunday’s Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch men’s final.

One-handicapper Callum watched in disbelief as Duff House Royal’s Gavin Still, who plays off plus-four, drained two massive putts over the closing holes to keep his challenge alive.

The Alford member said: “We were all square at the turn before I drove the 10th to set up a winning birdie three.

“I also managed to win the par three 12th after getting up and down from the back of the green while Gavin’s ball finished against the face of a bunker.

“We were in both in similar positions off the tee at the next but I had better line to the pin to set up a winning birdie four.

“It was only now that I started to think I was in with a chance of winning being three up with five holes remaining.

“I holed a solid five-footer for a par at the 15th to remain three up with three holes to play.

“Gavin knew it was now or never and he certainly made me know it by holing a 20ft putt on 16 for a birdie two and then a 25-footer at the 17 the for another birdie.

Golf: North-east District team crowned champions of Scotland

“So it was up the last with my lead down to just one.

“With my heart racing a little, we both hit our best drives of the day up the dogleg 18th within 100 yards of the green.

“With the wind behind him, Gavin fired his approach to the back of the green and I managed to hit inside him.

“In the end, my four was good enough to win the hole and secure a victory of 2up victory.

“I must say it was a position I never thought I’d ever see myself in, so I’m glad the hard work that I have been putting in is starting to pay off.”

Callum will now face Nigg Bay’s Tyler Ogston in the final at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11 at 1.50pm.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SCRATCH QUARTER-FINAL RESULTS

Adam Dunton (-3) Defending champion from Ellon McDonald beat Sean Low (-2) Turriff 3&1.

Grant Joss (-1) Royal Aberdeen lost to Tyler Ogston (-2) Nigg Bay 2&1.

Callum Coutts (2) Alford wo, Ben Read (0) North-east Boys Champion scr.

Barrie Edmond (-3) Bon Accord lost to Gavin Still (-4) Duff House Royal 2 holes.

SEMI-FINALS

Tyler Ogston (-2) Nigg Bay v Adam Dunton (-4) Defending Champion.

Callum Coutts (2) Alford beat Gavin Still (-4) Duff House Royal.

FINAL at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11 at 1.50pm.

Tyler Ogston (-2) Nigg Bay v Callum Coutts (2) Alford.

Aberdein Considine are sponsoring this year’s six Evening Express Champion of Champions tournaments to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 vouchers to all the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to all the semi-finalists following the six finals at at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.

A total of 11 clubs are represented and supporters are welcome to watch for free.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS FINALS DAY LINE-UP

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 AT KEMNAY

1.00pm – Senior ladies’ scratch – Rose Anderson (Huntly) v Wilma Lawrence (Stonehaven).

1.10pm – Senior men’s scratch – Iain Galbraith (Murcar Links) v Davie Brand (Banchory).

1.20pm – Ladies handicap – Karen Anderson (Dunecht House) v Rhona Cocker (Insch).

1.30pm – Men’s handicap – Scott Vass (Strathlene) v Andrew Shepherd (Dunecht House).

1.40pm – Ladies’ scratch – Emma Logie (Keith) v Sarah Ritchie (Portlethen).

1.50pm – Men’s scratch – Callum Coutts (Alford) v Tyler Ogston (Nigg Bay).

 

