Richie Ramsay: Happiness off the course can lead to success on the course

By Richie Ramsay
December 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 12:48 pm
Richie Ramsay poses with the trophy after winning the Cazoo Open at the Hillside Golf Club, Southport. Picture date: Sunday July 24, 2022.
Richie Ramsay poses with the trophy after winning the Cazoo Open at the Hillside Golf Club, Southport. Picture date: Sunday July 24, 2022.

I’m at the period of the year where I reflect on my season and start to look ahead to the next 12 months.

This year’s task has been made easier by the fact I have had a very positive season. A good year became a very good year thanks to winning the Cazoo Classic at Hillside in July.

There were some tougher moments, such as missing out on the win at The British Masters in May when I had put myself in a really good position.

I played really well so my overall feeling for 2022 is one of positivity.

Despite missing out I’m focusing on the positives

One of my other goals was to make a case for inclusion in the Hero Cup team event but I maybe needed to have competed at one other event or won the British Masters.

Ultimately you have to play better to force your way in there but there were lots of positives.

I felt I was very consistent but it comes down to one thing and that is winning. That is the difference between a good season and a very good or great season. Putting a win on the season makes it feel very different.

I would have loved to have been involved in next month’s Hero Cup which will see Great Britain and Ireland take on Continental Europe.

Richie Ramsay celebrates winning the Cazoo Classic at the Hillside Golf Club, Southport.

I used to love playing for Scotland in that team environment. I would love to do something like that again but if it is not to be then so be it. You have to play better as that solves a lot of problems and opens up these opportunities.

Two wins would have been a stronger case than having only the one win.

Is it about playing better in the bigger tournaments? Probably. That is where you are defined. Overall it has been a really good season.

When I’m happier, I play better

One of the keys has been that I probably put a little less pressure on myself.

I have also immersed myself a little bit more and made sure that I’m using my time wisely.

When I’m in the gym, I’m in the gym and fully focused. When I’m playing with my daughter Olivia, I’m playing with Olivia and giving her all my attention.

I need to keep doing the things that make me happy and that goes for off the golf course too.

When I’m happier I definitely play better on the course. I think that is the same for any golfer.

When they have a million things going on it is very hard to focus on golf. When things are simple off the golf course it is a lot simpler on the golf course.

Looking ahead to 2023, there is no reason why I can’t look for better next year.

I’m happy with my golf game. I need to continue to stay in my lane and do the things that work for me.

I can’t afford to worry about what anybody else says or does. That is outside of my control.

‘Getting to play golf for a living is pretty cool’

It is about not taking the foot off the gas. This season I have improved my greens in regulation and driving, which were already my strengths, and I have worked on my weaknesses which were commitment to shots and chipping.

My better weeks have been when I have managed to chip well and get the ball up and down to keep the momentum during rounds going.

It is very easy to get consumed by golf and to live and die by your performances.

The longer I play the more I’m convinced that if I stick by my day-to-day processes then sooner or later it will happen for me.

Enjoying the day-to-day is so important. There is a lot of terrible stuff going on in the world and the more your read the papers or watch the news the more depressing it can be.

You have to take the small wins in the day and loving what you do makes a huge difference.

You have a purpose and getting to play golf for a living is pretty cool. I get to go to the gym most days, which is great, and I also get to build my own schedule.

You need to be happy with what you are doing

I turn 40 next year and I have always said that turning 40 would be the time I would sit down and really assess if I wanted to keep playing golf on tour.

When things change then you have to reassess and my situation has changed quite a bit after the win. I have an exemption until the end of 2024 and to have that security for a golfer is great.

I have always said that 99% in professional sport is not good enough.

If you are going to fly halfway around the world to compete you need to be 100% in.

I feel this season has reignited the belief that I am still very competitive.

Competition is what drives the hard work and it is what I find the most enjoyable.

Do I want to do this job? Yes. Is the fire still there? Yes.

Do I think about when I will stop playing golf in the future? Yes – but for the meantime I’m really engaged in it. Golf still annoys me too which is the best thing because the problems come when that stops happening.

I am happy with what I’m doing and my aim is try to do it for as long as possible.

I will reassess things again at the end of next year and if I am feeling the same as I am now then I will keep going.

Golf can be a very up and down sport and you have to be happy with what you are doing.

