Stephen Gallacher: Rory and Tiger teaming up to take on the Great White Shark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Stephen Gallacher: Rory and Tiger teaming up to take on the Great White Shark

By Stephen Gallacher
December 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods spent the weekend on the offensive about LIV Golf and Greg Norman in particular – and I can’t help but wonder what the end game is here.

I thought we had reached a point where LIV Golf would operate in its own bubble while other tours looked after their own interests but it seems the ill-feeling among the players is growing.

Rory decided to go public in an interview with a journalist from an Irish newspaper about a text he said he received from LIV Golf player Sergio Garcia urging him to “shut up about LIV.”

He then told the journalist interviewing him he had responded by “sending back a couple of daggers.”

It’s remarkable. This is Sergio and Rory we’re talking about. Ryder Cup team-mates who attended each other’s wedding.

No-one would have thought relations would be frosty between them in 2022 yet here we are.

Happier times: Sergio Garcia, right, celebrates with playing partner Rory McIlroy at Gleneagles in 2014

But Sergio is the not the man who seems to be dominating Rory’s thoughts, or Tiger for that matter.

No, that honour has been reserved for LIV Golf commissioner and CEO Greg Norman.

Rory is a dream interview subject for the media. Honest to a fault, he has never been shy in telling you exactly how he feels about a subject.

He wears his heart on his sleeve but he has been prone to the odd slip of the tongue in the past and no doubt privately regretted a few things he has said.

But I don’t get the impression he regrets much he has said about Norman.

He can’t seem to go a week without mentioning the two-time former Open champion and is clearly a strong opposing voice against LIV.

It is clear the threat of LIV is growing.

They are taking Valderrama away from the DP World Tour onto their schedule next year and it all feels like the latest move in a sporting hostile takeover.

Rory and Norman unlikely to make up anytime soon

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman

We can all see there is no love lost between Norman and Rory either with the Australian claiming Rory has been brainwashed against the Saudi-backed LIV tour.

That irked Rory who, as a result of Norman’s comment, now insists he has made it his mission to be as much of a pain in the backside for the outspoken Norman as possible.

He teases and torments Norman every chance he gets.

When he won the RBC Canadian Open in the summer it was his 21st PGA Tour win of his career. “One more than someone else,” Rory remarked.

He’s also said he wants to spend 332 weeks at world number one by the end of his career. It would be one week longer than Norman achieved in his career.

But, having now upped the ante by saying it’s time for Norman to step aside at LIV he has found the most vocal supporter of all in Tiger who has echoed Rory’s comments.

Let’s be clear here – Tiger isn’t Rory. He chooses every word carefully.

Tiger Woods has backed Rory McIlroy in urging Greg Norman to step down from LIV Golf.

Last week Tiger revealed he had undergone a couple of operations but refused to expand when pressed further.

I look at Tiger as a guy who plays chess with his comments. He’s normally three moves ahead too whenever he talks so I’m fascinated to see where this is all heading.

No doubt we’ll find out soon enough.

Japan Golf Tour a welcome addition to the DP World Tour

As LIV Golf looms large over the professional game it’s great to see the other tours continuing to forge stronger links this week.

Japan Golf Tour has become an official partner of DP World Tour and the PGA Tour and it’s another important development.

We know how much golf in Asia has been booming for the last 30 years and the Japan Golf Tour offers the third largest purses in professional golf so it’s clearly a big player.

There had been whispers of LIV being interested in partnering with them but they have opted to get on board with us and the PGA. They have joined a group which also includes South Africa and Australia and it’s great to have another prestigious tour on board.

This development helps grow all the brands and makes them more robust, but crucially for players it offers a pathway all the way from Japan to the PGA Tour.

The top three on Japan Golf Tour next season will all gain DP World Tour cards for 2024 and that opens the door for a potential PGA Tour card down the line.

Having more places to play, more prize money to compete for and more tournaments up for grabs can only be a good thing for the game.

Next year is going to be a big one for Hovland

Viktor Hovland is one to watch in 2023. Image: PA.

I must give Viktor Hovland his due this week following an excellent win at the Hero World Championship in the Bahamas.

He’s only the second man to retain the title following in Tiger Woods’ footsteps and you can’t ask for much more than that.

He’s become a serial winner now and there’s no doubting his talent.

I’m sure Europe captain Luke Donald is absolutely thrilled to see one of the guys, who will be a nailed on certainty surely to be in his team, playing well and beating the top-class field of the calibre which assembled for the event.

It might be stating the obvious but it looks like 2023 could be a big year for the Norwegian.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Golf

Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Golf: Gemma Dryburgh hopes breakthrough year has given her a platform to push for…
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Stephen Gallacher: The golfing highs and lows of 2022
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Exclusive: Colin Montgomerie reveals his top five favourite golf courses in the north of…
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Alan Brown's golf: Aberdeen's Gemma Dryburgh sets sights on LPGA Major challenge - while…
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Stephen Gallacher: Why is there no love for golf from Sports Personality of the…
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Tartan Pro Tour forms official link with European Challenge Tour
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Golf: 2023 Aberdeen Pennant League fixtures revealed
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Golf: Aberdeen's David Law looks to build on most consistent DP World Tour season
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Cam Smith's brilliance at St Andrews makes him our…

Most Read

1
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
Rory McIlroy has Greg Norman in his sights
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent

Editor's Picks

Most Commented