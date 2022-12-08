Dons boss Jim Goodwin vows youth will be given a chance at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dons boss Jim Goodwin vows youth will be given a chance at Aberdeen

By Paul Third
December 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Manager Jim Goodwin has led Aberdeen to third in the Premiership. Image: SNS Group
Manager Jim Goodwin has led Aberdeen to third in the Premiership. Image: SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has promised youth will be given a chance under his watch at Pittodrie.

The Dons boss told the young players at the club’s annual youth academy awards the pathway is there for them to play in the first team if they are prepared to work for it.

Players from the under-10 squad up to the under-16s were joined at Pittodrie for the end-of-year ceremony by their parents and coaches, and Goodwin left them in no doubt as to his wish to promote young talent.

He said: “We’ve had Ryan Duncan and Jack Milne play in the first team, Jack MacKenzie has been on the scene a while, Connor Barron is there, too.

Aberdeen players Ryan Duncan, right, and Jack Milne have both featured for the first team this season.

“We’ve had Lewis Pirie and Adam Emslie up, too, so it’s in the forefront of my mind all the time.

“I’ve been at a number of clubs in my playing career, but none where the academy is as important as what this one is to this club.

“During my interview process, I had long discussions with director of football Steven Gunn, the chairman and some of the board members – their ideas matched my own.

“There has been a huge investment in Cormack Park here and obviously we want to get a return on that.

“To do that it is important the pathway is never blocked off by senior players. That’s something we are continually trying to do.”

Future is bright for the Dons

Goodwin reiterated the need for dedication and commitment from the aspiring youngsters is vital for any youngster hoping to progress to the first team squad in the future.

But, having watched several youth academy games from the training ground at Cormack Park, the Aberdeen manager is encouraged by what he is seeing.

He said: “Any one of the young lads here could become a future first team regular for Aberdeen and that’s what we all want.

Lewis Pirie with Jim Goodwin. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

“You will get the support from the coaches, but people have said for many years talent can only take you so far. Hard work, commitment and love for the game takes you the rest of the way.

“I take so much satisfaction in helping these boys coming through, on what is the first step of hopefully a successful playing career.

“I’ve watched a few of the games at Cormack Park from every level up the 18s and I’m seeing some great work from everyone.

“The thing that excites me the most is that at least one of the young men here will play for Aberdeen’s first team.”

Aberdeen boss focused on visit of the champions

The youngsters departed Pittodrie on Tuesday with words of encouragement from the first-team manager, but Goodwin’s immediate focus is on his side’s return to competitive action.

Celtic are first up at Pittodrie on December 17 and the Dons boss is determined his players will carry on where they left off before the World Cup break.

Aberdeen will welcome Celtic to Pittodrie for the first time this season next week.

He said: “We’ve had a good break since our last game, which seems like an age ago, but the boys have worked hard during the off period and we’re back in training for the Celtic game which is coming up shortly.

“When you think of where we were last season to where we are now, sitting third in the table and with a League Cup semi-final to look forward to and the Scottish Cup due to start in the new year, we’ve made great progress.

“But we’re not satisfied with where we’re at completely – we still feel there’s a lot of room for improvement. We’ve got an honest group in the first team squad and they believe that as well.

“We’re working tirelessly behind the scenes and hopefully we can start back after the break in a positive manner and carry on where we left off before.”

Darvel chairman on Aberdeen ticket share for ‘unbelievable’ Scottish Cup tie

