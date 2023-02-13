Golf: Will north-east clubs raise 2023 fees to bring in more cash, or freeze them? Here’s what we know so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Will north-east clubs raise 2023 fees to bring in more cash, or freeze them? Here’s what we know so far

By Alan Brown
February 13, 2023, 11:45 am
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club - who are one of the few clubs keeping memberships at the same price. Image: Alan Brown
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club - who are one of the few clubs keeping memberships at the same price. Image: Alan Brown

The current financial climate has many north-east golf clubs facing a massive dilemma this year – do they up their annual fees to try to bring in more cash?

Regardless of how energy bills fluctuate in the future, club committees throughout the country have had the difficult decision on how to pitch their fees this year.

And, on the other side of the issue, they are well aware golf memberships could be the first things to be axed by consumers due to rising inflation – especially if they are more expensive in 2023.

Many north-east clubs have still to decide their fate as they have still to ratify their subscriptions at forthcoming annual meetings.

However, for those who have set their prices, it makes some interesting reading.

Newburgh, who were in dire financial straits last season before being bailed out by an anonymous donation of £25,000, have made no increase.

Newburgh club manager Paul Manson said: “Our committee decided to freeze the fees for this year as a thank you to the membership for their support over the last year.”

Newmachar, on the other hand, have had different factors to consider  – and have increased their suns by 10%.

General manager Derek Cruickshank said: “Our fees have gone up by 10%.

“It was voted through by the members on an overwhelming majority.

”They are aware, it was essential to keep moving the club forward, plus 5% of that increase was to reward staff with a pay increase.

“They have not had an increase for three years due to the difficulties of Covid.”

Here are some north-east clubs’ fees for the coming season (and how they’ve changed):

ABOYNE: £665 – an increase of £46.

BALLATER: £460 – an increase of £25.

CULLEN: £455 and senior £405 – both increased by £20.

DUFF HOUSE ROYAL: £560 – an increase of £25.

ELLON McDONALD: £610 – an increase of 5%.

FRASERBURGH: £590 – an increase of 3%.

HUNTLY: £520 – up £20.

INSCH: £588 for an increase of £21, while senior is £540 for an increase of £104.

INVERALLOCHY: Gents £440, senior £350, women £300 – all increased by £10.

LONGSIDE: £460 for an increase of £15. Senior £340 … £10 increase.

NEWBURGH: £599.50 (no increase).

NEWMACHAR: £1,120 for both Hawkshill and Swailend courses (Hawkshill only – £890; Swailend only – £720). 10% increases.

PETERHEAD: £650 – an increase of £28.

STRATHLENE: £450 and senior £330. No increases.

TORPHINS: £285 – an increase of £15.

Murcar start Junior Pennant defence at home to Deeside

Murcar Links will start the defence of their Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League title with a home match against Deeside.

The Bridge of Don club’s other section A opponents are Newmachar, Westhill and Aboyne.

The winning Murcar Links team
The winning Murcar Links team, from left, Jack Kidd, Evan Walker, Aidan Buckley, Joe Murray, junior convener Jim Ramsay, Nathan Begg and Zack Don. Image: Alan Brown

McDonald Ellon, who lost to Murcar on countback in last year’s final at Royal Aberdeen, will open with a home match against Peterculter.

Banchory will host the final on Sunday, July 2.

Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League 2023

MAY

14 – Section A – Aboyne v Westhill. Stonehaven v Newmachar. Murcar Links v Deeside. Section B – Banchory v Royal Aberdeen. McDonald Ellon v Peterculter.  Cruden Bay v Portlethen.

21 – Section A – Westhill v Stonehaven. Newmachar v Murcar Links. Deeside v Aboyne. Section B – Royal Aberdeen v McDonald Ellon. Peterculter v Cruden Bay. Portlethen v Banchory.

28 – Section A – Stonehaven v Aboyne. Westhill v Deeside. Murcar Links v Newmachar. Section B – McDonald Ellon v Banchory. Royal Aberdeen v Portlethen. Peterculter v Cruden Bay.

JUNE

4 – Section A – Newmachar v Aboyne. Westhill v Murcar Links. Deeside v Stonehaven. Section B –  Peterculter v Banchory. Cruden Bay v Royal Aberdeen. Portlethen v McDonald Ellon.

11 – Section A – Aboyne v Murcar Links. Stonehaven v Westhill. Deeside v Newmachar.

Section B – Banchory v Cruden Bay. McDonald Ellon v Royal Aberdeen. Portlethen v Peterculter.

Evening Express Champion of Champions entry deadline nears

Now is the time to enter this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions tournaments.

Competitors and secretaries are urged to return their entries as soon as possible before the closing date on Friday, March 17.

Forms for the eight matchplay competitions, sponsored by Aberdein Considine, were last month sent out to all the clubs affiliated to the North-east District.

Club champions from the following eight categories should contact their club secretaries now to make sure their entry is accepted in time: Men’s and women’s scratch; Men’s and women’s handicap; Senior men’s and women’s scratch; Senior men’s and women’s handicap.

The 2022 Evening Express Champion of Champions winners. Left to right, Scott Vass, men’s handicap, Sarah Ritchie, ladies’ scratch, Karen Anderson, ladies’ handicap, Peter Mutch of Aberdein Considine, Ian Galbraith, senior gents’, Rose Anderson, senior ladies’ and Tyler Ogston, gents’ scratch. Image: Jasperimage

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Golf

Royal Dornoch is the first club to be chosen to host both championships at the same time.
North and north-east among courses selected to host Scottish Golf events
Justin Rose, of England, reacts after making a par putt on the 18th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Stephen Gallacher: Justin Rose blooms again ahead of Ryder Cup
The 2022 Evening Express Champion of Champions winners. Left to right, Scott Vass, men's handicap, Sarah Ritchie, ladies' scratch, Karen Anderson, ladies' handicap, Peter Mutch of Aberdein Considine, Ian Galbraith, senior gents', Rose Anderson, senior ladies' and Tyler Ogston, gents' scratch. Image: Jasperimage
Golf: Deluge of entries expected for Evening Express Champion of Champions, as North-east District…
The addition of a new 'patio' beside the Swilcan Bridge has sparked a strong reaction online - people were still happy to snap a picture beside the iconic monument this weekend, though. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Reaction to Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ borders on hysterical
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's David Law finishes with a flourish to share the lead at halfway stage…
Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning the Dubai Desert Classic. Image: Shutterstock.
Stephen Gallacher: Monday finish made for thrilling Dubai Desert Classic duel
Greig Hutcheon. Image: Shutterstock
Golf: Torphins' Greig Hutcheon 'relishing' Legends Tour card; two more events added to Evening…
Royal Dornoch's former captain Willie MacKay (right) welcomes James Skelton, captain of the Oxford and Cambridge Golfing Society which is taking the historic clash to the Highlands for the first time.
A first for Royal Dornoch as Oxbridge university (golf) challenge heads north
File photo dated 09-07-2017 of Chief executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday April 17, 2020. Chief executive Keith Pelley is upbeat about the prospect of the European Tour resuming sometime in the summer despite announcing this years Scottish Open would be postponed as well as the cancellation of two other events. See PA story GOLF Coronavirus. Photo credit should read Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Gemma Dryburgh on the 10th tee during the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando. Image: Shutterstock.
Richie Ramsay: Gemma Dryburgh has sent a message with blank cap

Most Read

1
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
2
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Top Aberdeen businessman defects from Tories to Labour in shock switch
3
From left: Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi will take part in Signature Food Festival in Aberdeen in April 2023.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Team
Exclusive: Michelin chefs Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi announced for Aberdeen’s Signature Food Festival…
4
Police arrived at Laing Park in Carnoustie after full-time. Image: WitzSado.
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
5
Concerns about the level of care provided at a Huntly care home have been raised by residents' family members. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
‘We’re not asking for a lot, just our families to be looked after’: Neglect…
6
: CR0038519 Stoneywood Paper Mill Stoneywood paper mill has been closed with immediate effect resulting in the loss of more than 400 jobs. Pictured is: the entrance to the paper mill ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell /2022
Exclusive: ‘Credible’ bid could save Aberdeen’s Stoneywood paper mill
7
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Danger driver vanished from scene of serious crash that left cousin lying on road…
8
Spectra festival
Massive queues as Spectra attracts thousands to Aberdeen city centre
9
David Woodcock Inverness
Man who sexually assaulted council worker ordered to wear electronic tag
10
Plans have been lodged for an extension at a Crovie fishing cottage
Row over Crovie extension ‘blocking Moray Firth view’, Drumoak pub plans revived and generator…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen pictured with the European Cup Winners Cup after beating Real Madrid. Photo: SNS
Paul Third: March of time means May will likely be the last chance to…
From left: Cookery demo host Sarah Rankin with Claire McQueen, Zara Brude, Pat McQueen, Val Falconer and Aileen Rankin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
18 of the best pictures from MasterChef 2022 star Sarah Rankin's cooking event in…
Lexi went from a loving, excitable dog to being on cage rest. Image: Allan Tracey.
Inverness family facing £7,000 vet bills after pet dog Lexi suffers devastating injuries after…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Derek Acorah claims he spoke to a ghost known as the Green Lady when he was staying in Room 406 at Thainstone House Inverurie Picture shows; Thainstone House, Derek Acorah. n/a. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
When showbiz ghostbuster Derek Acorah hoped for spooky Valentine's date in Inverurie hotel
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross battles with Dundee's Kwame Thomas. Image: SNS
Scott Ross says Cove Rangers have to 'fight for everything' in survival battle
Arunas Dirgelas was found living at a five-bedroom house which was being used as a cannabis farm. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cannabis farmer jailed after massive plantation found in Aberdeen house
Inverness' Sean Welsh (centre) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 at Livingston. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: Ruthless display of finishing from cup experts Inverness
Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse celebrating in the snow on Cairngorm Mountain
Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis complete Cairngorm climb after 100mph winds put…
A total of 12 fatal collisions and 18 fatalities were reported on the A9 Inverness to Perth road last year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Road safety campaign launched following surge in fatalies on the A9 Inverness to Perth…
The new facility will be in Chapelton of Elsick.
New life skills ASN facility proposed as part of new Chapelton of Elsick development

Editor's Picks

Most Commented