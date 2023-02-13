Golf: Will north-east clubs raise 2023 fees to bring in more cash, or freeze them? Here’s what we know so far

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The current financial climate has many north-east golf clubs facing a massive dilemma this year – do they up their annual fees to try to bring in more cash?

Regardless of how energy bills fluctuate in the future, club committees throughout the country have had the difficult decision on how to pitch their fees this year.

And, on the other side of the issue, they are well aware golf memberships could be the first things to be axed by consumers due to rising inflation – especially if they are more expensive in 2023.

Many north-east clubs have still to decide their fate as they have still to ratify their subscriptions at forthcoming annual meetings.

However, for those who have set their prices, it makes some interesting reading.

Newburgh, who were in dire financial straits last season before being bailed out by an anonymous donation of £25,000, have made no increase.

Newburgh club manager Paul Manson said: “Our committee decided to freeze the fees for this year as a thank you to the membership for their support over the last year.”

Newmachar, on the other hand, have had different factors to consider – and have increased their suns by 10%.

General manager Derek Cruickshank said: “Our fees have gone up by 10%.

“It was voted through by the members on an overwhelming majority.

”They are aware, it was essential to keep moving the club forward, plus 5% of that increase was to reward staff with a pay increase.

“They have not had an increase for three years due to the difficulties of Covid.”

Here are some north-east clubs’ fees for the coming season (and how they’ve changed):

ABOYNE: £665 – an increase of £46.

BALLATER: £460 – an increase of £25.

CULLEN: £455 and senior £405 – both increased by £20.

DUFF HOUSE ROYAL: £560 – an increase of £25.

ELLON McDONALD: £610 – an increase of 5%.

FRASERBURGH: £590 – an increase of 3%.

HUNTLY: £520 – up £20.

INSCH: £588 for an increase of £21, while senior is £540 for an increase of £104.

INVERALLOCHY: Gents £440, senior £350, women £300 – all increased by £10.

LONGSIDE: £460 for an increase of £15. Senior £340 … £10 increase.

NEWBURGH: £599.50 (no increase).

NEWMACHAR: £1,120 for both Hawkshill and Swailend courses (Hawkshill only – £890; Swailend only – £720). 10% increases.

PETERHEAD: £650 – an increase of £28.

STRATHLENE: £450 and senior £330. No increases.

TORPHINS: £285 – an increase of £15.

Murcar start Junior Pennant defence at home to Deeside

Murcar Links will start the defence of their Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League title with a home match against Deeside.

The Bridge of Don club’s other section A opponents are Newmachar, Westhill and Aboyne.

McDonald Ellon, who lost to Murcar on countback in last year’s final at Royal Aberdeen, will open with a home match against Peterculter.

Banchory will host the final on Sunday, July 2.

Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League 2023

MAY

14 – Section A – Aboyne v Westhill. Stonehaven v Newmachar. Murcar Links v Deeside. Section B – Banchory v Royal Aberdeen. McDonald Ellon v Peterculter. Cruden Bay v Portlethen.

21 – Section A – Westhill v Stonehaven. Newmachar v Murcar Links. Deeside v Aboyne. Section B – Royal Aberdeen v McDonald Ellon. Peterculter v Cruden Bay. Portlethen v Banchory.

28 – Section A – Stonehaven v Aboyne. Westhill v Deeside. Murcar Links v Newmachar. Section B – McDonald Ellon v Banchory. Royal Aberdeen v Portlethen. Peterculter v Cruden Bay.

JUNE

4 – Section A – Newmachar v Aboyne. Westhill v Murcar Links. Deeside v Stonehaven. Section B – Peterculter v Banchory. Cruden Bay v Royal Aberdeen. Portlethen v McDonald Ellon.

11 – Section A – Aboyne v Murcar Links. Stonehaven v Westhill. Deeside v Newmachar.

Section B – Banchory v Cruden Bay. McDonald Ellon v Royal Aberdeen. Portlethen v Peterculter.

Evening Express Champion of Champions entry deadline nears

Now is the time to enter this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions tournaments.

Competitors and secretaries are urged to return their entries as soon as possible before the closing date on Friday, March 17.

Forms for the eight matchplay competitions, sponsored by Aberdein Considine, were last month sent out to all the clubs affiliated to the North-east District.

Club champions from the following eight categories should contact their club secretaries now to make sure their entry is accepted in time: Men’s and women’s scratch; Men’s and women’s handicap; Senior men’s and women’s scratch; Senior men’s and women’s handicap.