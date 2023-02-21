Golf: Nigg Bay’s Gordon Grimmer aiming to build on memorable 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordon Grimmer will go into 2023 with one of his best ever seasons behind him.

Nigg Bay has been Gordon’s home club for more than 50 years and he booked his place in this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions senior scratch tournament by winning their senior championship for a second season.

Medical records manager Gordon, who won the Links Championship in 1991, defeated Gary Hunter (2&1), Steve Bennett (1 hole), Stuart Manson (4&3) and Colin Crooke by 4&3 in the final.

Gordon, 57, said: “I was chuffed to retain my seniors title and look forward to representing Nigg Bay in the Senior Champion of Champions event this year.

“The challenge now is to keep this going this year and try to achieve some personal goals.

“I still practice hard and put the hours in to try to be the best I can.

“My handicap came down from 1.7 to +1.8 at one stage and I finished the season at +0.8.

“Nigg has been my home club for over five decades and I still represent the club in team events when it fits into my schedule although I’ve played most of my medal golf at Montrose for the last eight years or so.”

Club championship win at Montrose

Gordon won the Montrose Caledonia club championship last year – in his first season at the club – after a 2&1 success over John McNicol going round in one-under-par for the 35 holes played.

“I had my best scores at Montrose last year on medal days with a 67, 68 and a couple of 69s.

“I also won the Ballater men’s seniors open with a 67 and followed that up by winning the men’s open with the same score.

“I have played in a good few Scottish senior events over the last few years and I finished joint second in the Central Scotland event at Stirling with a 71,73.

“I also had decent finishes at Murcar and Cardross.”

Gordon has lost in the final of the Nigg Bay club championship six times.

Every match went to the final hole and he even went to the fifth extra hole against Richard Nielsen before eventually losing out.

Gordon takes a pragmatic view on any thoughts of a hard luck story.

“It’s not something I dwell on as it’s the future that matters and I will keep trying as long as I can compete,” added Gordon.

Club champions sign up for Evening Express Champion of Champions events

Entries continue to roll in for this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions tournaments.

A total of 54 North-east club champions have already signed up proving the popularity of the competitions which will culminate on finals day at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

Property, legal and financial law firm Aberdein Considine are again the sponsors providing £2,400 vouchers.

Club champions from the following eight categories should contact their secretaries now to make sure their entry is returned to North-east District secretary George Young before the closing date on Friday, March 17.

CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS (entries in brackets): Men’s (12) and women’s scratch (7); Men’s (11) and women’s handicap (8); Senior men’s (8) and women’s scratch (2); Senior men’s handicap (5) and women’s handicap (1).

Duncan’s lead cut at top of North East Alliance order of merit

Cruden Bay professional Kevin Duncan has had his lead cut in the race for the North-east Alliance Scratch Order of Merit.

Kevin had built a healthy advantage at the top after a series of successes but Peterhead pro Philip McLean has slashed the leading margin to just 150 points.

Philip was joint winner with Portlethen professional Sean Lawrie after both returned two-under-par 68s at the last Alliance fixture at Spey Bay.

Sean has also closed the gap and lies third just 500 points adrift of the leader.

Craibstone’s John Borthwick leads Michael Buchan, of Cruden Bay, by just 50 points in Division 1 with Kintore’s Neil Bremner a further 50 points adrift in third.

Dick Wright (Auchmill) holds a 300 point lead over David Cassie (Nigg Bay) at the top of Division 2.

Tomorrow’s meeting has been switched from Inverurie to Fraserburgh.

NORTH-EAST ALLIANCE SCRATCH ORDER OF MERIT

1 Kevin Duncan (Cruden Bay) 5650; 2 Philip McLean (Peterhead) 5500;3 Sean Lawrie (Portlethen) 5150;4 Stewart Finnie (Caledonian) 4325;5 Kamran Zeynalov (Royal Aberdeen) 3900;6 Neil Bremner (Kintore) 3800;7 John Borthwick (Craibstone) 3550; 8 Graham Somers (Bon Accord) 3175; 9 Michael Buchan (Cruden Bay) 2925; 10 Declan Addison (Cruden Bay) 2525; 11 David Leslie (Bon Accord) 2325; 12 Ian Still (Craibstone) 2150; 13 Craig Dempster (Paul Lawrie GC) 2050; 14 Stuart McWilliam (Royal Aberdeen) 1925; 15 John Kennedy (Craibstone) 1750.

DIVISION 1 – 1 John Borthwick (Craibstone) 3750; 2 Michael Buchan (Cruden Bay) 3700; 3 Neil Bremner (Kintore) 3650; 4 Richard Blackmore (Tarland) 3625; 5 John Kennedy (Craibstone) 3375; 6 Colin Craig (Kintore) 3300; 7 Ritchie Smith (Portlethen) 2725; 8 Stewart Finnie (Caledonian) 2625; 9 Stuart McWilliam (Royal Aberdeen) 2600; 10 Gavin Buchan (Banchory) 2275; 11 Willie Skene (Deeside) 2225; 12 David Fleming (Portlethen) 2050; 13 Gordon Gibson (Kemnay) 2025; 14 Raymond Cowan (Portlethen) 1975; 15 Graham Riley (Craibstone) 1950.

DIVISION 2 – 1 Dick Wright (Auchmill) 4550; 2 David Cassie (Nigg Bay) 4250; 3 Colin Duffus (Royal Aberdeen) 3950; 4 Peter Cheyne (Auchmill) 3725; 5 Douglas Booth (Tarland) 3575; 6 Alan Gall (Murcar Links) 3225; 7 Morty Denholm (Deeside) 3150; 8 Fraser Stewart (Deeside) 3100; 9 Charlie Cassie (Nigg Bay) 2775; 10 Robert Coupar (Royal Tarlair) 2725; 11 Derek Townsley (Royal Aberdeen) 2625; 12 David Mathieson (Royal Aberdeen) 2600; 12 Ian Birnie (Deeside) 2600; 14 Richard Stephen (Newmachar) 2575; 15 Ben Lumsden (Northern) 2325.