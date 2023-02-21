Golf: Nigg Bay’s Gordon Grimmer aiming to build on memorable 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Golf: Nigg Bay’s Gordon Grimmer aiming to build on memorable 2022

By Alan Brown
February 21, 2023, 11:45 am
Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer had a memorable 2022. Image: Alan Brown
Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer had a memorable 2022. Image: Alan Brown

Gordon Grimmer will go into 2023 with one of his best ever seasons behind him.

Nigg Bay has been Gordon’s home club for more than 50 years and he booked his place in this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions senior scratch tournament by winning their senior championship for a second season.

Medical records manager Gordon, who won the Links Championship in 1991, defeated Gary Hunter (2&1), Steve Bennett (1 hole), Stuart Manson (4&3) and Colin Crooke by 4&3 in the final.

Gordon, 57, said: “I was chuffed to retain my seniors title and look forward to representing Nigg Bay in the Senior Champion of Champions event this year.

“The challenge now is to keep this going this year and try to achieve some personal goals.

“I still practice hard and put the hours in to try to be the best I can.

“My handicap came down from 1.7 to +1.8 at one stage and I finished the season at +0.8.

“Nigg has been my home club for over five decades and I still represent the club in team events when it fits into my schedule although I’ve played most of my medal golf at Montrose for the last eight years or so.”

Club championship win at Montrose

Gordon won the Montrose Caledonia club championship last year – in his first season at the club – after a 2&1 success over John McNicol going round in one-under-par for the 35 holes played.

“I had my best scores at Montrose last year on medal days with a 67, 68 and a couple of 69s.

“I also won the Ballater men’s seniors open with a 67 and followed that up by winning the men’s open with the same score.

“I have played in a good few Scottish senior events over the last few years and I finished joint second in the Central Scotland event at Stirling with a 71,73.

“I also had decent finishes at Murcar and Cardross.”

Gordon has lost in the final of the Nigg Bay club championship six times.

Every match went to the final hole and he even went to the fifth extra hole against Richard Nielsen before eventually losing out.

Gordon takes a pragmatic view on any thoughts of a hard luck story.

“It’s not something I dwell on as it’s the future that matters and I will keep trying as long as I can compete,” added Gordon.

Club champions sign up for Evening Express Champion of Champions events

Entries continue to roll in for this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions tournaments.

A total of 54 North-east club champions have already signed up proving the popularity of the competitions which will culminate on finals day at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

Property, legal and financial law firm Aberdein Considine are again the sponsors providing £2,400 vouchers.

Club champions from the following eight categories should contact their secretaries now to make sure their entry is returned to North-east District secretary George Young before the closing date on Friday, March 17.

CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS (entries in brackets): Men’s (12) and women’s scratch (7); Men’s (11) and women’s handicap (8); Senior men’s (8) and women’s scratch (2); Senior men’s handicap (5) and women’s handicap (1).

Duncan’s lead cut at top of North East Alliance order of merit

Cruden Bay golfer Kevin Duncan’s lead has been cut in the NE Alliance

Cruden Bay professional Kevin Duncan has had his lead cut in the race for the North-east Alliance Scratch Order of Merit.

Kevin had built a healthy advantage at the top after a series of successes but Peterhead pro Philip McLean has slashed the leading margin to just 150 points.

Philip was joint winner with Portlethen professional Sean Lawrie after both returned two-under-par 68s at the last Alliance fixture at Spey Bay.

Sean has also closed the gap and lies third just 500 points adrift of the leader.

Craibstone’s John Borthwick leads Michael Buchan, of Cruden Bay, by just 50 points in Division 1 with Kintore’s Neil Bremner a further 50 points adrift in third.

Dick Wright (Auchmill) holds a 300 point lead over David Cassie (Nigg Bay) at the top of Division 2.

Tomorrow’s meeting has been switched from Inverurie to Fraserburgh.

NORTH-EAST ALLIANCE SCRATCH ORDER OF MERIT

1 Kevin Duncan (Cruden Bay) 5650; 2 Philip McLean (Peterhead) 5500;3 Sean Lawrie (Portlethen) 5150;4 Stewart Finnie (Caledonian) 4325;5 Kamran Zeynalov (Royal Aberdeen) 3900;6 Neil Bremner (Kintore) 3800;7 John Borthwick (Craibstone) 3550; 8 Graham Somers (Bon Accord) 3175; 9 Michael Buchan (Cruden Bay) 2925; 10 Declan Addison (Cruden Bay) 2525; 11 David Leslie (Bon Accord) 2325; 12 Ian Still (Craibstone) 2150; 13 Craig Dempster (Paul Lawrie GC) 2050; 14 Stuart McWilliam (Royal Aberdeen) 1925; 15 John Kennedy (Craibstone) 1750.

DIVISION 1 – 1 John Borthwick (Craibstone) 3750; 2 Michael Buchan (Cruden Bay) 3700; 3 Neil Bremner (Kintore) 3650; 4 Richard Blackmore (Tarland) 3625; 5 John Kennedy (Craibstone) 3375; 6 Colin Craig (Kintore) 3300; 7 Ritchie Smith (Portlethen) 2725; 8 Stewart Finnie (Caledonian) 2625; 9 Stuart McWilliam (Royal Aberdeen) 2600; 10 Gavin Buchan (Banchory) 2275; 11 Willie Skene (Deeside) 2225; 12 David Fleming (Portlethen) 2050; 13 Gordon Gibson (Kemnay) 2025; 14 Raymond Cowan (Portlethen) 1975; 15 Graham Riley (Craibstone) 1950.

DIVISION 2 – 1 Dick Wright (Auchmill) 4550; 2 David Cassie (Nigg Bay) 4250; 3 Colin Duffus (Royal Aberdeen) 3950; 4 Peter Cheyne (Auchmill) 3725; 5 Douglas Booth (Tarland) 3575; 6 Alan Gall (Murcar Links) 3225; 7 Morty Denholm (Deeside) 3150; 8 Fraser Stewart (Deeside) 3100; 9 Charlie Cassie (Nigg Bay) 2775; 10 Robert Coupar (Royal Tarlair) 2725; 11 Derek Townsley (Royal Aberdeen) 2625; 12 David Mathieson (Royal Aberdeen) 2600; 12 Ian Birnie (Deeside) 2600; 14 Richard Stephen (Newmachar) 2575; 15 Ben Lumsden (Northern) 2325.

