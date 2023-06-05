Billy Mckay believes he’s done enough to merit new Caley Thistle contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Mckay believes he's done enough to merit new Caley Thistle contract

The experienced striker is one of a host of players who are out of contract.

By Callum Law
Billy Mckay believes he's done enough to merit a new deal with Inverness Caley Thistle
Billy Mckay believes he's done enough to merit a new deal with Inverness Caley Thistle

Billy Mckay believes he’s done enough to earn a new contract with Inverness Caley Thistle.

The striker is one of a raft of Caley Jags players who are out of contract following Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

Mckay, 34, is in his third spell at the Caledonian Stadium and would like to stay in the Highland capital.

The Northern Irish international, who netted 19 goals this term, said: “I’m not sure (about the future), a lot of us are in the same situation.

“There’s six days left on the contract so we’ll see what happens over the next six days.

“For me I feel I’ve done enough to earn a couple of years’ contract here.

“At 34 people might not be willing to give out a two year contract but I feel like I’ve done enough so we’ll see what the club says.

“I’m settled and I’d love to say but it has to be right. I feel like I’ve done enough to earn a couple of years so let’s talk and see what’s there.

Caley Thistle’s Billy Mckay pictured during the Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic

“Ideally I think it should have been done before now, but the club decided they wanted to get this out of the way first.

“It’s up to the club now so we’ll see what happens.

“Of course I’d like to continue working with the management team.

“I’ve had two seasons where I think I’ve done pretty well and scored a few goals so I’d love to continue.

“I’m in my third spell with Inverness and everyone knows what the club means to me, but I think it’s got to be right for both parties.”

Record chaser

Mckay is just one goal shy of equalling Dennis Wyness’ Caley Thistle record of 101 and that’s another reason for wanting to stay.

He added: “It would be disappointing to leave at this point. If I sign again I’d be very confident of beating the record.

“A hundred goals for the club is a really good achievement and hopefully we can get something done.”

Reflecting on Saturday’s final Mckay says Inverness can be proud of their efforts.

Kyogo Furuhashi broke the deadlock for Celtic in the first half and Liel Abada’s counter after the break left the Highlanders with a mountain to climb.

Daniel MacKay, right, celebrates after scoring for Inverness Caley Thistle against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final

However, Daniel MacKay pulled a goal back to set up a grandstand finish before Jota extinguished Caley Thistle’s hopes in stoppage time.

Mckay said: “For the first 30 minutes I thought we had a really good shape, we were frustrating them and the crowd was getting on at them.

“The first goal is typical Kyogo what he’s done all season, a great finish.

“In the second half we started OK and at 1-0 we had a chance but the second goal from a quick free-kick was a killer.

“We got a goal back near the end and tried to put the pressure on and they got the third.

“We knew it would be really hard and I think the lads can be really proud of their efforts.”

Positives

Despite their final disappointment and finishing sixth in the Championship, Mckay believes Inverness can take positives from the campaign, particularly the run-in.

“We missed out on the play-offs but I think in the second half of the season we were magnificent,” he said.

“We’ve had three or four poor results but generally we’ve been brilliant and had this cup run as well.

“We know a couple of players will move on but if we can keep the core of experienced players and add some quality around I think we’ll have a good season.”

