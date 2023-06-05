Billy Mckay believes he’s done enough to merit new Caley Thistle contract

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Mckay believes he’s done enough to earn a new contract with Inverness Caley Thistle.

The striker is one of a raft of Caley Jags players who are out of contract following Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

Mckay, 34, is in his third spell at the Caledonian Stadium and would like to stay in the Highland capital.

The Northern Irish international, who netted 19 goals this term, said: “I’m not sure (about the future), a lot of us are in the same situation.

“There’s six days left on the contract so we’ll see what happens over the next six days.

“For me I feel I’ve done enough to earn a couple of years’ contract here.

“At 34 people might not be willing to give out a two year contract but I feel like I’ve done enough so we’ll see what the club says.

“I’m settled and I’d love to say but it has to be right. I feel like I’ve done enough to earn a couple of years so let’s talk and see what’s there.

“Ideally I think it should have been done before now, but the club decided they wanted to get this out of the way first.

“It’s up to the club now so we’ll see what happens.

“Of course I’d like to continue working with the management team.

“I’ve had two seasons where I think I’ve done pretty well and scored a few goals so I’d love to continue.

“I’m in my third spell with Inverness and everyone knows what the club means to me, but I think it’s got to be right for both parties.”

Record chaser

Mckay is just one goal shy of equalling Dennis Wyness’ Caley Thistle record of 101 and that’s another reason for wanting to stay.

He added: “It would be disappointing to leave at this point. If I sign again I’d be very confident of beating the record.

“A hundred goals for the club is a really good achievement and hopefully we can get something done.”

Reflecting on Saturday’s final Mckay says Inverness can be proud of their efforts.

Kyogo Furuhashi broke the deadlock for Celtic in the first half and Liel Abada’s counter after the break left the Highlanders with a mountain to climb.

However, Daniel MacKay pulled a goal back to set up a grandstand finish before Jota extinguished Caley Thistle’s hopes in stoppage time.

Mckay said: “For the first 30 minutes I thought we had a really good shape, we were frustrating them and the crowd was getting on at them.

“The first goal is typical Kyogo what he’s done all season, a great finish.

“In the second half we started OK and at 1-0 we had a chance but the second goal from a quick free-kick was a killer.

“We got a goal back near the end and tried to put the pressure on and they got the third.

“We knew it would be really hard and I think the lads can be really proud of their efforts.”

Positives

Despite their final disappointment and finishing sixth in the Championship, Mckay believes Inverness can take positives from the campaign, particularly the run-in.

“We missed out on the play-offs but I think in the second half of the season we were magnificent,” he said.

“We’ve had three or four poor results but generally we’ve been brilliant and had this cup run as well.

“We know a couple of players will move on but if we can keep the core of experienced players and add some quality around I think we’ll have a good season.”