Golf: Magnificent seven for Murcar Links member Iain Galbraith

Defending champion Iain Galbraith made it a magnificent seven consecutive wins in the Evening Express Champion of Champions senior scratch tournament.

Murcar Links member Iain defeated Ian Angus, of Duff House Royal, by 2&1 at the Banff course last season before going on to lift the inaugural title at Kemnay.

Iain repeated the feat at Murcar this year after booking his place in the second round with a 3&1 success over Stuart McWilliam at Royal Aberdeen.

Iain said: “Ian and I had a great match. He took an early lead before we finished the front nine all square.

“I won the 10th to go 1up after Ian lost a ball and we halved every hole in par until the 17th which I birdied to win 2&1.

“Although I was never down in the previous tie against Stuart, it was never comfortable and the game went to the 17th.

“I was two up at the turn and we exchanged the next two holes in birdies.

“We also exchanged the 12th and 14th before I won the 17th to close out the tie.”

Iain won the inaugural senior tournament last season after a 3&1 win over Banchory’s Davie Brand in the final at Kemnay.

John Hewitt, who booked his place in this year’s field by beating Iain in the Murcar Seniors final last season, defeated Mike Lynch (Newmachar) by 4&3 to book his place in the last eight against Neil Irvine at Stonehaven.

Neil secured his place after overcoming Nigel Bennett (Torphins) by 5&3 in the second round.

Gothenburg Great John said: “I held a one-hole lead at the turn against Mike and had a good run of holes before closing the game out at the 15th.

“I’m enjoying my golf and am looking forward to playing Neil at Stonehaven.”

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE SENIOR GENTS’ CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SCRATCH SECTION

ROUND ONE RESULTS

Robert Gibb (7) Inverurie beat William Cardno (11) Northern 4&2.

Mike Singer (2) Turriff beat Raymond Reid (6) Tarland 5&4

Brian Forgie (7) Meldrum House lost to Ian Angus (2) Duff House Royal 2&1.

Brian Dunbar (7) McDonald Ellon beat Davie Brand (0) Banchory at the 19th.

Danny Cowie (15) Cullen Links lost to Nigel Bennett (8) Torphins 1 hole.

Neil Irvine (5) Stonehaven beat Alistair Bean (9) Dunecht House 1 hole.

Gary Grant (5) Aboyne beat Gordon Grimmer (-1) Nigg Bay 4&3.

Stuart McWilliam (3) Royal Aberdeen lost to Iain Galbraith (0) Defending champion from Murcar Links 3&1.

Gavin Elrick (3) Hazlehead wo, Alex Smith (8) Buckpool scr.

Michael Lynch (1) Newmachar beat David Rennie (4) Deeside 4&3.

Allan Middleton (0) Cruden Bay lost to Hugh Murdoch (3) Portlethen 4&3.

David Buchan (6) Inverallochy beat Andrew Burt (12) Insch 6&5.

Eric Thomson (7) Oldmeldrum beat Iain Watters (9) Kemnay 4&2.

ROUND TWO RESULTS

Brian Dunbar (7) McDonald Ellon wo, David Buchan (6) Inverallochy scr.

Harry Yorston (8) Alford scr, Mike Singer (2) Turriff wo.

Andrew Ironside (2) Fraserburgh beat Gary Grant (5) Aboyne 6&5.

Iain Galbraith (0) Defending champion from Murcar Links beat Ian Angus (2) Duff House Royal 2&1.

John Hewitt (1) Murcar Links beat Michael Lynch (1) Newmachar 4&3.

Hugh Murdoch (3) Portlethen wo, Robert Gibb (7) Inverurie scr.

Neil Irvine (5) Stonehaven beat Nigel Bennett (8) Torphins 5&3.

Gavin Elrick (3) Hazlehead beat Eric Thomson (7) Oldmeldrum 7&6.

QUARTER-FINAL TIES

(to be played by Monday, July 24).

Neil Irvine (5) Stonehaven v John Hewitt (1) Murcar Links.

Brian Dunbar (7) McDonald Ellon v Andrew Ironside (2) Fraserburgh.

Mike Singer (2) Turriff v Iain Galbraith (0) Defending champion from Murcar Links.

Gavin Elrick (3) Hazlehead v Hugh Murdoch (3) Portlethen.

Next generation stepping up

Three of the North-East’s brightest young talents have reached the last eight of the Champion of Champions scratch tournament.

Callum Bruce, Koby Buchan and Fraser Laird were also part of the four-strong North-East District team which won the Scottish Boys Area team title for the first time at Gleddoch last year.

North-East District secretary George Young said: “It’s fantastic to see the younger generation progressing in the Champion of Champions and intriguing that all three have a chance of reaching the semi-finals.”

Callum edged out Deeside clubmate David Macklin to reach the Evening Express quarter-finals.

Callum, who qualified as the North-East Matchplay champion, won 2&1 at the Bieldside club and will now face Craibstone’s Paul Reid in the quarter-finals.

Cruden Bay’s Koby, the North-east Boys Strokeplay title holder, beat Portlethen’s Ben Murray 2&1 and will take on Bradley Fraser at McDonald Ellon.

Scottish Boys champion Fraser (Kemnay) was the third to book his place after completing a 4&3 victory over Neil Thomson at Fraserburgh.

Fraser is set to play Graeme Hogg at Oldmeldrum.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE MEN’S CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SCRATCH

ROUND THREE RESULTS

Bradley Fraser (-2) McDonald Ellon beat Alex England (3) Dufftown 3&2.

Calum Morrison (-1) Inverurie wo, Ian Hill (10) Braemar scr.

Neil Thomson (-2) Fraserburgh lost to Fraser Laird (-1) Kemnay 4&3.

Callum Bruce (-1) North-east Matchplay beat David Macklin (-1) Deeside 2&1.

Graeme Hogg (-3) Oldmeldrum beat Jonathan Dobson (1) Newburgh 5&4.

Koby Buchan (-1) North-east Boys beat Ben Murray (-3) Portlethen 2&1.

Nick Macandrew (-3) Royal Aberdeen lost to Laurie Phillips (-3) Cruden Bay 2&1.

Paul Reid (-3) Craibstone wo, Gavin Still (-4) Duff House Royal scr.

QUARTER-FINAL TIES

(To be played by Monday, July 24).

Graeme Hogg (-3) Oldmeldrum v Fraser Laird (-1) Kemnay.

Calum Morrison (-1) Inverurie v Laurie Phillips (-3) Cruden Bay.

Bradley Fraser (-2) McDonald Ellon v Koby Buchan (-1) North-East Boys Strokeplay champion from Cruden Bay.

Paul Reid (-3) Craibstone v Callum Bruce (-1) North-East Men’s Matchplay champion from Deeside.

Inverurie duo take top spot

Lorna Hay and Brenda Anderson (Inverurie) came out on top at the Commonwealth Spoons tournament at their home course.

The pair headed a field of 33 teams with a score of 66.5 to beat Kemnay duo Yvonne Mair and Carol Whicher on 68.5 with Fiona Gibb and Thelma Beatie (Deeside) third on 70.5.

All three pairings have qualified for the Commonwealth Spoons finals at Kings Acre on September 4.

Meanwhile, Koby Buchan (Cruden Bay) carded a one-over-par 71 to win the North-East Junior Tour event at Peterhead.

Oli Blackadder (Deeside) was two shots adrift in second with Scott Spark (Newmachar) third on 76.

Inverallochy’s Alexander Wiseley (6) won the handicap event after a nett 68 with Cruden Bay’s Lois Reid (27) second a shot behind.

Another Cruden Bay player, Aiden Watson (22) was third on 72.

Koby went on to finish second at the Stephen Gallacher Foundation event at Blairgowrie, just one shot behind Brodie Cunningham (Bothwell) after rounds of 69, 72, 78 and 67 over the Rosemount and Lansdowne courses.