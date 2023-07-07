Hazlehead seniors remember club legend with contest for putter donated by Ping creator Karsten Solheim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hazlehead seniors remember club legend with contest for putter donated by Ping creator Karsten Solheim

Bobby Auld was a long-time Hazlehead member as well as a former footballer who was part of one of the great Scottish Cup upsets.

By Danny Law
The Hazlehead Golf Club seniors who competed for the Bobby Auld Putter. Image: Supplied.
Hazlehead Golf Club’s senior men’s section have competed for the Bobby Auld putter to mark what would have been the club legend’s 100th birthday.

Along with being a Hazlehead Golf Club member for many years, Auld was also a former footballer with Dundee and Buckie Thistle and a member of the Fraserburgh side that defeated Dundee in 1959 in one of the great Scottish Cup upsets.

When Auld died in 1995, a specially-made hickory-shaft putter was donated by American Karsten Solheim, inventor of the Ping putter, to Auld’s family for an annual competition at Hazlehead Golf Club.

Seniors at the Aberdeen club play a greensomes competition for the putter, which was handmade at Ping’s factory in Phoenix.

The competition was extra special this year as Auld would have turned 100 later this month.

Auld’s son, also named Bobby, said: “My father played with a Ping putter which had Auld written down the side.

“My father died in April and later that year I was down at the Open at St Andrew’s at the Ping stand.

“I was speaking to one of their representatives and telling them we wanted to get one of these Ping Auld putters for the Hazlehead seniors to play for in memory of my father.

“The representative said that type of putter was now out of existence and wasn’t being made anymore.

“I wasn’t aware but Karsten Solheim, the chairman of Ping, was listening to the conversation.

“He came over and told me he would ensure that the putter was made by hand in their factory and flown across to me.

“They had to get a hickory shaft flown to the factory to finish it off. We received the putter in November with no charge to me whatsoever.

“It was a gift from Karsten Solheim.

“We got a certificate made out and signed by Karsten and my mother which is on display at Hazlehead Golf Club along with the putter.”

A Green Final article in 1995 about the the Bobby Auld putter. 

A teammate of Celtic hero

A greensomes competition has been held every year with Mike Falconer and John Dewar triumphing at this year’s tournament on Thursday.

Auld added: “The day was perfect and I think the seniors really enjoyed it.

“The putter stays in the glass cabinet in the Hazlehead clubhouse.

“It comes out for about five minutes for the prizegiving and is presented to the winners before being put straight back into the cabinet.”

During Auld senior’s football career, he also had a spell at Welsh side Llanelli Town, playing in the same team as Celtic’s legendary manager Jock Stein before his transfer to the Hoops.

