Golf: Inverurie’s Calum Morrison wins men’s scratch crown as Evening Express Champion of Champions 2023 comes to an end

Calum won one of eight events which formed this year's Champion of Champions, which concluded with a finals day at Banchory Golf Club.

By Alan Brown
Calum Morrison with the Champion of Champions throphy
Evening Express Champion of Champions finals day. Peter Mutch, of sponsor Aberdein Considine, left, with the winner of gents' scratch, Calum Morrison. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Calum Morrison was in scintillating form when sealing the Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s scratch title.

Inverurie Golf Club member Calum was six-under-par – with four twos -when defeating Deeside’s Callum Bruce by 2&1 in the final at Banchory.

Oil and gas industry piping designer Calum, 27, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have won the Champions of Champions.

“The match was high quality considering the circumstances, and we only had one bogey between us.

“Callum is a brilliant player and it’s incredible to think that he is only 16.

“He’s got a bright future. I’m sure he will have many more runs in the Champion of Champions.

“It was definitely one of the best rounds I’ve ever had – I was six-under-par for 17 holes without any bogeys, so my form certainly showed up at the right time.

“I got off to a quick start with a birdie three at the first, but Callum squared the match with a birdie two at the third.

“I took the lead again at the seventh after holing a birdie putt for a two.

“I hit one really close at the par three ninth which Callum conceded for a two. His tee shot found a greenside bunker, but amazingly he holed it for a halve, so I remained one up at the turn.”

Calum Morrison ‘obviously delighted’ to have won Champion of Champions

Desside’s Callum squared the match with a birdie at the 10th, but eventual champion Calum won the par three 12th with another birdie two and increased his lead to two holes with a par at the 13th.

Calum added: “Callum bounced back and won the 14th with another birdie and we halved the 15th in pars.

“I won the short uphill par three 16th with a birdie and was two up on the 17th tee.

“Callum found the greenside bunker at the 17th, but managed to get up and down for par, leaving me with a six-footer to win.

“Fortunately I managed to hole it – and was obviously delighted!

“I’m chuffed to have won the Champion of Champions and have my name engraved beside some of the fantastic players to have won the trophy.

“I just hope I can put a good defence on the trophy next year.

“I got to the last 32 of the Scottish Amateur at Royal Dornoch this year, so if I got further than that next season I would be be delighted.”

Calum qualified for the tournament after clinching the Inverurie club championship by five shots from Greg Ingram following rounds of 72, 68, 70 and 70.

He defeated Strathlene’s Jamie Robertson by one hole in his opening match ahead of defeating former two-time winner Laurie Phillips (Cruden Bay) in the quarter-finals.

Calum was then a two-hole winner over McDonald Ellon’s Bradley Fraser in the semi-finals.

Extra holes required to end several Champion of Champions finals

There was extra-time drama in four of the eight finals at the Evening Express/Aberdein Considine Champion of Champions finals day at Banchory.

Evening Express Champion of Champions winners
Evening Express Champion of Champions finals day. Peter Mutch, of sponsor Aberdein Considine (rear centre), with the winners (left to right) Gail Christie, Jim Coutts, Christine Bruce, Emma Logie, Calum Morrison, Robert Duncan, Neil Irvine and Sheila McNaught. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Newmachar’s Sheila McNaught pipped Karen Thow, of Hazlehead, at the 19th in the first match out – the senior ladies’ handicap.

That left the stage clear for Jim Coutts (Longside) to end the hopes of Auchenblae’s Lindsay Greig at the second extra hole in the senior men’s equivalent.

Stonehaven’s Neil Irvine also defeated Mike Singer (Turriff) at the 19th in the senior men’s scratch. ahead of Robert Duncan (Murcar Links) winning the men’s handicap by the same score against Grant James, of Fraserburgh.

Banchory’s Gail Christie used home advantage to end the run of defending champion Rose Anderson (Huntly) in the senior women’s scratch.

Meanwhile, Christine Bruce (Turriff) was a 4&3 winner against Susan Stuart (Kintore) in the ladies’ handicap, while Emma Logie (Keith) put the loss of defeat in last year’s ladies scratch final behind her with a 4&2 triumph over Claire Prouse (Hazlehead) in this year’s showdown.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS FINALS DAY  AT BANCHORY RESULTS

SENIOR LADIES’ HANDICAP

Karen Thow (16) Hazlehead lost to Sheila McNaught (18) Newmachar at the 19th.

SENIOR MEN’S HANDICAP

Lindsay Greig (16) Auchenblae lost to Jim Coutts (12) Longside at the 20th.

SENIOR LADIES’ SCRATCH

Rose Anderson (7)defending champion from Huntly lost to v Gail Christie (7) Banchory 7&6.

SENIOR MEN’S SCRATCH

Neil Irvine (2) Stonehaven beat Mike Singer (2) Turriff at the 19th.

LADIES’ HANDICAP

Christine Bruce (23) Turriff beat Susan Stuart (17) Kintore 4&3.

MEN’S HANDICAP

Robert Duncan (6) Murcar Links beat Grant James (7) Fraserburgh at the 19th.

LADIES’ SCRATCH

Claire Prouse (1) Hazlehead lost to Emma Logie (3) Keith 4&2.

MEN’S SCRATCH

Callum Bruce (+1) North-East Men’s Matchplay champion from Deeside lost to Calum Morrison (+1) Inverurie 2&1.

Aberdein Considine again sponsored the Champion of Champions this year, to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 to the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

Jubilee Shield, Dalwinston Trophy and disappointment for North-east District Boys

Nigg Bay have been crowned the Jubilee Shield champions at Murcar Links.

The Balnagask team of Stephen Bennett, 39, Peter Milne, 39, Richard Murra,y 37, Alastair Petrie, 29, Colin Crooke, 35, Roy Irvine, 28, David Cassie, 28, and Ryan Elder, 25, recorded a combined stableford total of 260.

Bon Accord (Scott Porter, 34, Stephen Murphy, 25, Graham Somers, 30, David Leslie, 24, Darren McKenzie, 37, Graham McLaggan, 29, Derek Still, 23, and Darren Quarmby, 39) were runners-up on 241.

Meanwhile, Hazlehead have won the Dalswinton Trophy at Deeside for the first time in 28 years.

The Hazlehead team of Greig Kennedy, Scott Robertson, Jack Pirie and Greg Ingram lifted the spoils with a score of 144.

The Hazlehead team kneeling with the Dalwinston Trophy
The Hazlehead team who won golf’s Dalwinston Trophy. From left, Greg Ingram, Scott Robertson, Greig Kennedy and Jack Pirie. Image: Alan Brown.

The Murcar Links quartet of Neil McKinnon, Chris Somers, Corin Stewart and Anthony Bews finished runners-up just one stroke behind.

Banchory pair Craig Lindsay and Mark Barnard carded a level-par 70 to lift the winning pair prize after pipping Royal Aberdeen’s Nick Macandrew and Grant Joss by a shot.

Elsewhere, the North-east District’s Boys team put up a spirited effort to defend their Scottish Area Team Championship title they won last year.

But ultimately, the North-east went down by three points at Forrester Park to Lothians, who gained revenge after finishing runners-up last season.

The North-east led by one shot on a 143 aggregate after the morning foursomes, but succumbed to Lothians, who registered a 354 total, in the afternoon singles.

Conversation