Golf: Royal Aberdeen’s Nick Robson, 62, wins Portuguese Senior Amateur Strokeplay in Algarve

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club’s Nick Robson has been crowned the Portuguese Senior Amateur Strokeplay champion at Estoril on the Algarve.

Nick defied windy conditions to record a final round three-over-par 72 to pip French international Albert Galloy by a shot on a five-over total.

Scratch amateur Nick said: “I’m delighted. The series is for golfers over the age of 50, so it is pleasing to win aged 62.

“I led the field after each day, but fell away during the final round.

“I trailed the leader by three shots at one point, but battled back and eventually earned the victory with a birdie at the last.

“I‘ve had second place finishes in other national events, so to finally come out on top is brilliant.

“The course is tight and tricky, and with 40 mph winds and constant showers, it made playing conditions very difficult – although the wind probably suited me more than some.

“I started the final round one stroke ahead of my playing partners – Albert and Ed Richardson (England) – and two shots ahead of the others, but by the fifth hole I was two shots behind them both.

“It was just a case of trying to keep in touch and hopefully make some birdies before the end.

“Ed dropped out of contention with a couple of double bogeys at the 14th and 15th, and I birdied the latter, which drew me back level with Albert.

“Frenchman Albert holed a 25-footer at the 17th for birdie which put me one behind going up the last.

“Unfortunately for Albert, he bunkered his tee shot at the last, which led to a bogey, and I holed a 10ft birdie putt to win.

“Hopefully I’ve got a couple of competitive years left in me yet!”

David ends 56-year wait for hole-in-one

David Fleming finally ended a 50-plus-year wait to card his first hole-in-one.

Former Scottish Golf President Dave, 66, aced the 175-yard 17th hole at Royal Aberdeen with a seven-iron when partnering Robert Inkster, Les Fowler and Jim Emslie.

Dave said: “I’ve been trying since I was a 10-year-old junior at Carnoustie!

“I’ve gone close many times and even holed for a three with my second ball so I’m delighted to achieve it at one of the most iconic holes in the north-east of Scotland.”

Dave is a Royal Aberdeen member, although Portlethen is his home club.

Aboyne champion Susan ‘never considered’ she could win club’s scratch crown

Winning the Aboyne Golf Club championship was a feat Susan Davies never thought she could achieve.

However, this year retired medical secretary Susan beat Judith McCafferty by 5&4 in the semi-finals, before overcoming Fenneke Wolters Sinke by 3&2 in the final.

Susan said: “I won the handicap championship two years ago – but never considered that I could win the scratch, so I am delighted.

“I retired in July last year and was determined to play as much golf as I could this summer.

“I think I achieved it – although there are always more courses to play!”