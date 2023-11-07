Golf: Royal Aberdeen’s Nick Robson, 62, wins Portuguese Senior Amateur Strokeplay in Algarve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Golf: Royal Aberdeen’s Nick Robson, 62, wins Portuguese Senior Amateur Strokeplay in Algarve

Nick took the title with a five-over total in windy conditions.

By Alan Brown
Nick Robson holding a trophy
Nick Robson won the Portuguese Senior Amateur Strokeplay title at Estoril on the Algarve. Image: Alan Brown.

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club’s Nick Robson has been crowned the Portuguese Senior Amateur Strokeplay champion at Estoril on the Algarve.

Nick defied windy conditions to record a final round three-over-par 72 to pip French international Albert Galloy by a shot on a five-over total.

Scratch amateur Nick said: “I’m delighted. The series is for golfers over the age of 50, so it is pleasing to win aged 62.

“I led the field after each day, but fell away during the final round.

“I trailed the leader by three shots at one point, but battled back and eventually earned the victory with a birdie at the last.

“I‘ve had second place finishes in other national events, so to finally come out on top is brilliant.

Nick Robson holding his trophy in the air
Nick Robson with his trophy. Image: Alan Brown.

“The course is tight and tricky, and with 40 mph winds and constant showers, it made playing conditions very difficult – although the wind probably suited me more than some.

“I started the final round one stroke ahead of my playing partners – Albert and Ed Richardson (England) – and two shots ahead of the others, but by the fifth hole I was two shots behind them both.

“It was just a case of trying to keep in touch and hopefully make some birdies before the end.

“Ed dropped out of contention with a couple of double bogeys at the 14th and 15th, and I birdied the latter, which drew me back level with Albert.

“Frenchman Albert holed a 25-footer at the 17th for birdie which put me one behind going up the last.

“Unfortunately for Albert, he bunkered his tee shot at the last, which led to a bogey, and I holed a 10ft birdie putt to win.

“Hopefully I’ve got a couple of competitive years left in me yet!”

David ends 56-year wait for hole-in-one

David Fleming finally ended a 50-plus-year wait to card his first hole-in-one.

Former Scottish Golf President Dave, 66, aced the 175-yard 17th hole at Royal Aberdeen with a seven-iron when partnering Robert Inkster, Les Fowler and Jim Emslie.

Dave said: “I’ve been trying since I was a 10-year-old junior at Carnoustie!

Former Scottish Golf President Dave Fleming on the green holding the ball next to the hole
Former Scottish Golf President Dave Fleming, 66, finally ended a 50-year wait to card his first hole-in-one. Image: Alan Brown.

“I’ve gone close many times and even holed for a three with my second ball so I’m delighted to achieve it at one of the most iconic holes in the north-east of Scotland.”

Dave is a Royal Aberdeen member, although Portlethen is his home club.

Aboyne champion Susan ‘never considered’ she could win club’s scratch crown

Winning the Aboyne Golf Club championship was a feat Susan Davies never thought she could achieve.

However, this year retired medical secretary Susan beat Judith McCafferty by 5&4 in the semi-finals, before overcoming Fenneke Wolters Sinke by 3&2 in the final.

Susan said: “I won the handicap championship two years ago – but never considered that I could win the scratch, so I am delighted.

“I retired in July last year and was determined to play as much golf as I could this summer.

“I think I achieved it – although there are always more courses to play!”

