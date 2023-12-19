North-east golf round-up: Justin Duff reclaims Fraserburgh club championship in late mum Marilyn’s honour

Justin Duff has dedicated his latest victory in the Fraserburgh Golf Club championship to his late mother Marilyn.

Offshore worker Justin won the Broch title by eight shots from runner-up Fraser Milne after rounds of 68, 78, 70 and 71.

Justin, 43, said: “I didn’t play golf between 2020 and 2022 as my priorities were more with my mum as opposed to golf.

“She sadly passed away, aged 68, just before the 2023 season, and I decided to rededicate myself to the game and my goal was to win my club championship in her honour.

“I won the Jimmy Gibb Tankard – the first open competition of the season at Fraserburgh – by three shots in a howling gale, and I knew she was with me in spirit then.

“I’ve worked offshore in the Forties field for the last 15 years.

“I checked my work schedule and noticed that I was going to be offshore for the last two rounds of the championship, so I took a week’s holiday to enable me to play all four strokeplay rounds to win it for her.

“My dad Jim was also a keen golfer and introduced me to the game of golf when I was aged eight in 1987.

“I will always be a member at the Broch, as I love the Corbie course and have so many great memories from there over the years.”

Callum clinches Culter championship with double birdie salvo

Callum Stewart clinched his first Peterculter Golf Club championship with back-to-back birdies in the final.

Aberdeen City Council project officer Callum, who plays off two, defeated Murray Spence by 2&1.

Callum, 34, said: “I played a few tight matches in the knock-out stages which could have gone either way.

“The match against Murray was also closely contested and my victory came over the final three holes when I birdied the 16th and 17th holes

“I’m just looking forward to seeing my name up alongside the previous winners.

“I was just delighted to get over the line especially as it was my first club championship success.

“Next year will also be my first entry into the Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch tournament.

“It will be tough playing against some of the best players in the north-east, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Callum pipped former champion Duncan Craig at the fourth extra hole in his opening knock-out match before overcoming Colin Rennie by 5&3 in the quarter-finals.

A 2&1 victory against John Polson in semi-finals sealed his place in the final.

Callum concentrated on football in his earlier years, but injury ended his playing days.

“I was a Peterculter junior as a youngster and still played as an adult member until 2013, when I decided to focus more on football,” added Callum.

“But after suffering a bad leg injury, I rejoined Culter in 2018 and my game has gone from strength to strength since.”

Malcolm finally land Torphins title

Malcolm Riach has ended a 15-year wait to win the Torphins Golf Club championship.

Six-handicapper Malcolm, 36, was the second-best qualifier to the knock-out stages with a 14-over-par aggregate.

Malcolm said: “I received a bye in the quarter-finals as my opponent was injured ahead of winning my semi-final 3&2.

“I beat Roger Jamieson 6&4 in the final, which was pleasing as I had lost to Roger’s son Robbie in last season’s final.

“I had a real determination to win it this year.

“I’ve played in the Evening Express Champion of Champions handicap competition before, so I’m really looking forward to being in the draw for the scratch section next year.”