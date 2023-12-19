North-east golf round-up: Justin Duff reclaims Fraserburgh club championship in late mum Marilyn’s honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

North-east golf round-up: Justin Duff reclaims Fraserburgh club championship in late mum Marilyn’s honour

This week's column also features chats with first-time club championship winners at Peterculter Golf Club and Torphins Golf Club.

By Alan Brown
Fraserburgh Golf Club champion Justin Duff. Image: Alan Brown.
Fraserburgh Golf Club champion Justin Duff. Image: Alan Brown.

Justin Duff has dedicated his latest victory in the Fraserburgh Golf Club championship to his late mother Marilyn.

Offshore worker Justin won the Broch title by eight shots from runner-up Fraser Milne after rounds of 68, 78, 70 and 71.

Justin, 43, said: “I didn’t play golf between 2020 and 2022 as my priorities were more with my mum as opposed to golf.

“She sadly passed away, aged 68, just before the 2023 season, and I decided to rededicate myself to the game and my goal was to win my club championship in her honour.

“I won the Jimmy Gibb Tankard – the first open competition of the season at Fraserburgh – by three shots in a howling gale, and I knew she was with me in spirit then.

“I’ve worked offshore in the Forties field for the last 15 years.

“I checked my work schedule and noticed that I was going to be offshore for the last two rounds of the championship, so I took a week’s holiday to enable me to play all four  strokeplay rounds to win it for her.

Fraserburgh Golf Club champion Justin Duff
Fraserburgh Golf Club champion Justin Duff has dedicated his latest club championship win to his late mother Marilyn. Image: Alan Brown.

“My dad Jim was also a keen golfer and introduced me to the game of golf when I was aged eight in 1987.

“I will always be a member at the Broch, as I love the Corbie course and have so many great memories from there over the years.”

Callum clinches Culter championship with double birdie salvo

Callum Stewart clinched his first Peterculter Golf Club championship with back-to-back birdies in the final.

Aberdeen City Council project officer Callum, who plays off two, defeated Murray Spence by 2&1.

Callum, 34, said: “I played a few tight matches in the knock-out stages which could have gone either way.

“The match against Murray was also closely contested and my victory came over the final three holes when I birdied the 16th and 17th holes

“I’m just looking forward to seeing my name up alongside the previous winners.

“I was just delighted to get over the line especially as it was my first club championship success.

Callum Stewart standing in front of a sign for Peterculter Golf Club
Callum Stewart, Peterculter Golf Club champion. Image: Alan Brown.

“Next year will also be my first entry into the Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch tournament.

“It will be tough playing against some of the best players in the north-east, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Callum pipped former champion Duncan Craig at the fourth extra hole in his opening knock-out match before overcoming Colin Rennie by 5&3 in the quarter-finals.

A 2&1 victory against John Polson in semi-finals sealed his place in the final.

Callum concentrated on football in his earlier years, but injury ended his playing days.

“I was a Peterculter junior as a youngster and still played as an adult member until 2013, when I decided to focus more on football,” added Callum.

“But after suffering a bad leg injury, I rejoined Culter in 2018 and my game has gone from strength to strength since.”

Malcolm finally land Torphins title

Malcolm Riach has ended a 15-year wait to win the Torphins Golf Club championship.

Six-handicapper Malcolm, 36,  was the second-best qualifier to the knock-out stages with a 14-over-par aggregate.

Malcolm said: “I received a bye in the quarter-finals as my opponent was injured ahead of winning my semi-final 3&2.

“I beat Roger Jamieson 6&4 in the final, which was pleasing as I had lost to Roger’s son Robbie in last season’s final.

“I had a real determination to win it this year.

“I’ve played in the Evening Express Champion of Champions handicap competition before, so I’m really looking forward to being in the draw for the scratch section next year.”

More from Golf

Construction of the new £14m clubhouse has been delayed by the pandemic
After four years, work finally starts on Royal Dornoch's £14m clubhouse project
C4C director Gordon Sutherland is delighted with the councillors' approval. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Coul Links: Delight for developers as councillors back controversial golf course plans
Golf club and ball in grass
North-east-based ex-Scottish Golf president has say on plan to reduce ball flight; Hazlehead golf…
Opponents say a golf course would damage protected sites. Image Craig Allardyce
Coul Links golf course planning row: The story so far
Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Golf: Reigning champions Bon Accord to tackle heavyweights Murcar Links in 2024 Maitland Shield…
Gavin Still, Duff House Royal Golf Club champion Image: Alan Brown.
Golf: Three extra holes required for ex-pro Gavin Still to land Duff House Royal…
Stonehaven Golf Club champion Craig Irvine. Image: Alan Brown.
Golf: Craig Irvine flirts with Stonehaven course record in comeback to win seventh club…
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are two of just three golfers in the top 50 of Forbes' list of highest earning sportspeople.
Stephen Gallacher: It could be a whole new ball game for golf
Nick Robson holding a trophy
Golf: Royal Aberdeen's Nick Robson, 62, wins Portuguese Senior Amateur Strokeplay in Algarve
Scott Jamieson finished tied for third at the Qatar Masters. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: Qatar Masters was an emotional rollercoaster

Conversation