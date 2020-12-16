Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

During the early days of lockdown, getting outdoors was one of the few things that was keeping most of us sane. Sir Chris Hoy was no different.

Getting outside on his bike was stripped back to simple enjoyment, with no rush to please crowds or achieve targets.

“I would love to think the one positive thing from this whole episode is more people will be exercising and realising the benefits of being a little bit more active every day,” said Hoy.

“It’s kept me physically fit and mentally fit as well. Having a bit of exercise for all of us – it could be a gentle walk or using the stairs instead of the lift – just getting some fresh air it definitely has a positive impact on your mental health, as well as your physical health.

“I’ve enjoyed getting out on the bike with my wee boy Callum, who’s six now and able to ride reasonable distances. In the summer months, when the weather was good, we’d go out and the roads were a lot quieter.

“When times are tough, the key thing I think is to look for the positives, look for the things you can get positivity from. It’s been great to see so many people riding their bikes, being active and getting fresh air. Staying fresh and healthy.

“It was certainly the structure to my day, when all your other plans go out the window. It’s the one constant you have.

“Becoming a father as well, you get back to doing sport because it’s fun, because it’s good for you. It’s so important; the spin-offs are if you have a strong grass-roots level for sport, you do have a few elite athletes coming out of the top of it.”

The legendary Scottish cyclist, who has six Olympic gold medals and dozens of European and Commonwealth honours to his name, has partnered with the National Lottery to honour local grassroots champions who have helped their community during lockdown.

© PA

The recipient of a new bike and a Zoom call from Hoy is Kirsteen Torrance from Fife, who helped orchestrate the Burntisland Emergency Action Team to deliver food parcels and run errands for vulnerable members of her community.

“I thought it was a nice chance to support people who, with a bit of lottery funding, have been able to help their communities during lockdown. It’s a feel-good story,” added Hoy.

“You will always find people will come together. There’s always worrying stories and things to be negative about but to see how many people have gone above and beyond – Kirsteen is one of those people.

“It gives you faith in human nature when you here these stories. She’s just one of many people around the country, who normally don’t get any light shed on them but that is the whole purpose of the campaign.”