Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister to fight in Abu Dhabi and Africa

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister has confirmed he will fight in Africa and Abu Dhabi this summer.

McAllister fought in Accra, Ghana in March and has confirmed he will again jet overseas.

The 38-year-old will fight in Africa in June before taking to the ring in the United Arab Emirates the following month.

His mini world tour will then end with a homecoming show in the Granite City in Aberdeen in August.

McAllister secured the WBO Africa super-welterweight title and PBC intercontinental title at the weekend when stopping Ghana’s Richmond Djarbeng at the Northern Hotel.

He said: “I have been offered a fight in Africa in June and a fight in Abu Dhabi in July.

“I am taking them both on and will get myself ready.

“I will be back fighting in Aberdeen in August as well.”

McAllister has already fought overseas this year when defeating Corley Collinson in Accra, the capital of Ghana in March.

That fight was the catalyst for the rematch with Djarbeng, who McAllister had comprehensively defeated in Aberdeen 2019 when the former WBA Pan-African title-holder quit in his corner after the second round.

Having heard McAllister was fighting in Accra, his home city, Djarbeng fired off a broadside in the Ghanaian national press calling for a rematch.

Djarbeng insisted he was suffering from broken fingers in the build-up to the original bout and would beat McAllister now that he was fully fit.

When McAllister read the comments, he sent off a contract to Djarbeng’s representatives granting his request for a rematch in Aberdeen this month or Ghana in June.

A rematch was set-up for the Northern Hotel, broadcast live on Fite TV, but the outcome was the same – with McAllister triumphing by knock-out, two minutes 48 seconds into round four.

McAllister said: “That is the last I will ever hear from Djarbeng as he didn’t have the tools to back up his big mouth.

“There are levels in boxing and I am too many levels higher than him.

“There are no excuses for Djarbeng this time as he lost again.

“I sat off him thinking he was going to bring something to the table, but he didn’t.

“I expected him to come out all guns blazing, but he was trying to counter me.

“He was trying to counter a counter puncher and get me with a big shot.

“I was too sharp and too fast for him and saw everything he threw from a mile away.

“Every time I caught him, Djarbeng he could not recuperate.”

In the rematch, Djarbeng had no answer to the speed and movement of McAllister, who landed punishing body shots.

They inevitably took their toll and, following a quick combination and body shot, Djarbeng slumped to the canvas and the referee stopped the fight.

McAllister said: “I now have 18 professional belts.

“There is still plenty time for a few more belts yet.”