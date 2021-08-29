Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Turriff’s Conner Morrison turns attention to Paris Paralympics after Tokyo experience

By Danny Law
August 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
Great Britain's Conner Morrison competes in the men's 100m Breaststroke - SB14.
Turriff para-swimmer Conner Morrison has already turned his attention to the next Paralympics after reaching the final of the SB14 100m.

The 24-year-old, who is coached by Gregor McMillan at the University of Aberdeen, made it through his heat after finishing a time of 1:08.01.

He finished eighth in the final after registering the exact same time while teammate Scott Quin (1.05.91) claimed bronze.

Morrison said: “It was the same time as I went this morning but I can’t be too disappointed.

“I came here to make a final and that’s what I did.

“I wasn’t expecting any medals but hopefully in the next cycle when Paris comes, I can target a medal there.”

Great Britain’s Conner Morrison competes in the men’s 100m Breaststroke – SB14 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

World champion Naohide Yamaguchi of Japan was unstoppable and broke his own world record with a time of 1:03.77 to claim gold. Jake Michel (Australia) won silver in 104.28.

An emotional Quin was thrilled to finish on the podium.

He said: “It has been a long two weeks. When I came out here, I was track and traced on the plane, and had 12 sessions out the water.

“I’m not using that as an excuse, I’ve had a consistent season.

“Then obviously you’ve got the two young boys, a world record holder and the young Aussie lad, or rather the big Aussie lad!

“Honestly, I’m happy. The last two weeks have been hell, lots of emotions have come out and I’m emotional and a bit blown away.”

There was, however, disappointment for Morrison’s Aberdeen teammate Toni Shaw.

She was part of the Great Britain 34pt 4x100m freestyle relay team which were disqualified in the final.

The quartet of Stephanie Millward, Zara Mullooly, Grace Harvey and Shaw finished fourth but were disqualified for a takeover infringement.

Shaw said: “I was super excited to be racing with these girls.

“Obviously we are really disappointed but earlier in the session we got to watch the rest of our teammates absolutely smash it. I am so proud to be part of this team.”

