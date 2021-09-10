Golf: Keith’s Emma Logie wants to earn ‘special’ accolade of being first name on Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies’ handicap trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Golf: Keith’s Emma Logie wants to earn ‘special’ accolade of being first name on Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies’ handicap trophy

By Alan Brown
September 10, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Evening Express Champions of Champions ladies' handicap finalist Emma Logie, of Keith Golf Club.
Evening Express Champions of Champions ladies' handicap finalist Emma Logie, of Keith Golf Club.

Emma Logie is hoping to become the first name on the inaugural Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies’ handicap trophy on Sunday.

Keith member Emma, 21, is set to tee off against Duff House Royal’s Marie McCallum, 52, in the ladies handicap final at Newburgh.

Emma, who started playing the sport aged four with plastic clubs in the house, is well aware of what the match means to her.

Customer assistant Emma, who has a Handicap Index of 2.4, said: “It would be special to be the first name on the trophy as there can only ever be one first-time winner.

“It’s a competition which has been long overdue for the women’s game in the area.

“Congratulations to the Evening Express, sponsors Aberdein Considine and the North-east District Golf Association for giving the scratch and handicap champions a tournament to progress in.

“I have enjoyed my matches at other courses and meeting other women from other clubs that I otherwise wouldn’t have met.”

Emma, who played Paul Lawrie Foundation flag events from the age of seven, sealed her place in the final with a 5&4 victory over Olive Robb (Murcar Link).

A two-hole victory over Anne Cheyne (Kemnay) and a 5&3 win over Portlethen’s Hazel Lamb set up a 4&3 quarter-final success over Susan Still at Peterculter.

Emma’s match with Marie will tee off at 1.40pm just 10 minutes ahead of the scratch final between Inverurie clubmates Julie Henderson and Kelly Guthrie.

Keith’s Michael Laird and Dylan Singer (Westhill) will tee off in the men’s handicap at 1.20pm.

Stewart McCulloch (Cruden Bay) will play Adam Dunton (Ellon McDonald) in the men’s scratch final 10 minutes later.

The four competitions are sponsored by Aberdein Considine, who are providing £1,600 of vouchers.

The winners will all receive £200, the four runners-up will win £100, while the eight semi-finalists will all earn £50.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.