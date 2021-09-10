Golf: Keith’s Emma Logie wants to earn ‘special’ accolade of being first name on Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies’ handicap trophy

Emma Logie is hoping to become the first name on the inaugural Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies’ handicap trophy on Sunday.

Keith member Emma, 21, is set to tee off against Duff House Royal’s Marie McCallum, 52, in the ladies handicap final at Newburgh.

Emma, who started playing the sport aged four with plastic clubs in the house, is well aware of what the match means to her.

Customer assistant Emma, who has a Handicap Index of 2.4, said: “It would be special to be the first name on the trophy as there can only ever be one first-time winner.

“It’s a competition which has been long overdue for the women’s game in the area.

“Congratulations to the Evening Express, sponsors Aberdein Considine and the North-east District Golf Association for giving the scratch and handicap champions a tournament to progress in.

“I have enjoyed my matches at other courses and meeting other women from other clubs that I otherwise wouldn’t have met.”

Emma, who played Paul Lawrie Foundation flag events from the age of seven, sealed her place in the final with a 5&4 victory over Olive Robb (Murcar Link).

A two-hole victory over Anne Cheyne (Kemnay) and a 5&3 win over Portlethen’s Hazel Lamb set up a 4&3 quarter-final success over Susan Still at Peterculter.

Emma’s match with Marie will tee off at 1.40pm just 10 minutes ahead of the scratch final between Inverurie clubmates Julie Henderson and Kelly Guthrie.

Keith’s Michael Laird and Dylan Singer (Westhill) will tee off in the men’s handicap at 1.20pm.

Stewart McCulloch (Cruden Bay) will play Adam Dunton (Ellon McDonald) in the men’s scratch final 10 minutes later.

The four competitions are sponsored by Aberdein Considine, who are providing £1,600 of vouchers.

The winners will all receive £200, the four runners-up will win £100, while the eight semi-finalists will all earn £50.