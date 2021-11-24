Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elgin’s Fergus Richards earns first Scotland squash call-up for World Team Championships in Malaysia

By Andy Skinner
November 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
Fergus Richards.


Elgin’s Fergus Richards has received his first call-up to the Scotland squash team for next month’s World Team Championships in Malaysia.

Richards has enjoyed an excellent year, in which he has reached a final and semi-final at two Professional Squash Association Challenger Tour events.

That has seen Richards climb 165 places to 175th in the PSA world rankings.

In order to secure his place at next month’s tournament, which will take place in Kuala Lumpur between December 7-12, Richards came from 2-0 down to overcome Inverness’ Alasdair Prott in the final of a senior selection competition at Heriot-Watt University.

Richards will be joined in the Scottish team by Inverness pair Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban, along with Perth’s Rory Stewart.

Richards said: “I’m delighted to be selected to represent my country. I’m buzzing and I can’t wait to get out there and show what I can do.

Elgin squash player Fergus Richards

“Coming back from 2-0 again Alasdair to win the selection tournament was a great feeling. It will be an honour to wear the shirt for Scotland.

“It’s been a tough couple of years with all the Covid disruptions, so this feels extra special. It’s been hard keeping motivated, doing all the training without an end in sight.

“I’ve tried not to think too far ahead and take each day as it comes.

“Since returning to the circuit, I’ve been feeling great and managed to turn that energy into some decent form on the PSA World Tour.

“I’ve got an event in London and Birmingham over the next couple of weeks before flying out to Kuala Lumpur for the World Team Championships. I can’t wait.”

Experienced pair Lobban and Clyne still relish Scotland recognition

Lobban, who is Scotland’s highest-ranked player at 34th in the world, has represented Scotland over 100 times and will take part in the World Team Championship for the fourth time.

He said: “Firstly a big congratulations to Fergus for winning his first cap – it’s a real honour representing your country. I’m sure he’ll enjoy the experience. A first cap is something special.

Greg Lobban in action.

“I’ve been lucky enough to represent my country several times, but it never tires, and every occasion feels different.

“We spend 95% of our time playing individual tournaments so the team structure is a welcome change. I really like the camaraderie and representing your country adds something extra.

“I’ve had a tough 12 months due to Covid disruptions and my performances have suffered a bit as a result – but the World Team Championship is a real opportunity to play well and kick on from there. We also have the Commonwealth Games round the corner, so 2022 will be a big year.”

Clyne, who is Scotland’s most experienced player with more than 150 caps to his name, said: “The world teams is one of my favourite events.

“I was disappointed to miss out on the 2020 and 2021 European Championships due to the Covid pandemic. This will be my first major tournament since the World Team Championships in 2019, and I can’t wait to get out there.

Alan Clyne in action.

“Playing for Scotland is a unique experience. Squash can be a lonely sport, so the teams format brings a fresh take on things. We support each other, and everyone has each other’s back. It’s a great feeling.

“There’s no doubt it’s been a hard road back to form for me since lockdown. I struggled to find my rhythm at the start of the season and lost a bit of confidence in my game.

“More recently I’ve got to the semi-finals at the Marietta and HSC Opens in September and October, so I feel like I’m beginning to turn a corner. 2022 is going to be a big year, and I can’t wait to get going.”

