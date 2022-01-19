Shinty: Caberfeidh sign Kieran MacPherson after greenkeeping duties put paid to his time at champions Kingussie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caberfeidh have teed up Kieran MacPherson, the classy young midfielder from Premiership champions Kingussie – thanks to a clash between golf and shinty.

MacPherson is greenkeeper at Strathpeffer Golf Club and faced a challenge in commuting to play for The Dell club.

He made his Scotland Under-21 debut in the win over Ireland in Dublin in 2019, winning a Premiership medal the same year.

MacPherson also scored in Kings’ Macaulay Cup Final victory over Kyles Athletic last August.

Jodi Gorski, who has been reappointed as Caberfeidh manager for a sixth season, revealed: “Kieran has agreed to sign for us and is an excellent addition.

“Travelling to play was becoming a big issue for the lad. Cutting the greens on a Saturday morning and then facing a rush to Kingussie presented a real question mark on being available.

“He’ll make his debut for us in a friendly we’ve arranged against Lovat at Kiltarlity on February 5.”

MacPherson will get a speedy reunion with his Kingussie mates as the Ross-shire men have arranged to play at The Dell on February 5 for the Bill Macpherson Memorial Plate. The second teams of both clubs will meet at Castle Leod the same day.

Cabers also add first fitness coach, as squad takes shape

Gorski, who will again be assisted by Brian MacDonald, is also delighted to add a new recruit off the park.

“Gavin Campbell, a PE teacher in Inverness, has agreed to become our first dedicated fitness coach”, he explained.

“I’ve been taking training myself for the past five years, but Gavin is much more qualified and can make a difference.”

Cabers, who have begun pre-season training sessions at Dingwall Academy astroturf pitch, will also have veteran senior internationalist Kevin Bartlett back again.

Gorski said: “His shinty brain is still sharp to make up for what his legs can’t do.”

Internationalist Blair Morrison, who missed the bulk of last season after a work injury, is fit again and keen to make up for lost time.

The manager admits: “I could do with bringing in an experienced forward in time for the new Premiership campaign, but I’m happy with the squad.

“We’ve good young players coming up from the second team.

“Kyle Grant scored two goals in our last local league fixture last autumn and is shaping up well.

“Finlay Coleman is a talented defender, while Taylor Condon played in defence for the second team last season – but I fancy trying him out in the forward line.

“All three are 17 years old, and they’ll get their opportunity.”

Cabers will complete their pre-season preparation with a game at Newtonmore on February 19, with the respective second teams meeting at Strathpeffer.

Andrew MacMaster and Martin Maclean will be in charge of Cabers’ second team.