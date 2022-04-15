Inverness City boxer Calum Turnbull savours away win ahead of Highland return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Inverness City boxer Calum Turnbull savours away win ahead of Highland return

By Paul Chalk
April 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 15, 2022, 11:46 am
Inverness City Boxing Club head coach Laurie Redfern.
Inverness City Boxing Club head coach Laurie Redfern.

Calum Turnbull is setting his sights on a third straight professional win back in the Highlands after winning on the road last weekend.

The Inverness City ABC southpaw, 22, got his pro career off to a winning start with an impressive display at the Drumossie Hotel last month against Reiss Taylor.

The fighter, dubbed Titanium, was fixed up with another showdown in Glenrothes on Friday and he won every round to see off Shrewbury’s Luke Merrifield.

Head coach Laurie Redfern and boss Stevie McGuire have already booked the Drumossie for June 24 for his next fight and Turnbull cannot wait.

He said: “The Drumossie is a cracking venue in Inverness. Everyone enjoyed our first show there, so we’re just looking at ideas on how to make it even better second time around.

“I was fortunate enough to make my debut in my home town and I took down 30 people from Inverness to Glenrothes, which is not bad for an away boxer wanting to follow me and see how I get on in the professional ranks.”

Early knockdown set tone for victory

Looking at his display against Merrifield, Turnbull, who overcame hand injuries to keep his boxing dream alive as an amateur, insists a strong start set the tone.

He added: “In the first round, it was a case of box and move, pick him off and I knew I could learn a lot from that round.

Inverness City ABC’s Calum Turnbull made it two wins from two in Fife on Friday.

“I caught him with my left straight and he went down, so I think he learned a valuable lesson to not drop his right hand. That was a success and we built from there.”

The original plan was for six two-minute rounds, but he adapted to a late change to box four three-minute rounds instead, but took it in his stride.

Sticking to plan worked a treat

Redfern felt his hot talent took on board the advice before stepping into the ring and the game plan worked a treat.

He said: “It was brilliant. Calum did everything I wanted him to do. I didn’t want him to get into a war, just box and pick your shots.

“It was only his second fight, but he was on top and put his opponent down in the first round. The boy was very strong and he could fight again next week, but Calum boxed really well.

“The next show in Inverness will be massive. We had 300 there last year, which was my first pro show there in 11 years.”

Greek fighter also heading north

Turnbull will be joined by club-mates Adian Williamson, 18, and George Stewart, 19, on the June 24 night in the Highland capital as they seek to build upon winning debuts last month.

And the summer show will also feature highly-rated Greek-born Glenrothes fighter Effy Kathopouli, who was on the bill of the Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall showdown in Glasgow in February.

She was also a winner on her home patch last weekend and will head north in the search for her sixth victory.

