Inverness City boxer Calum Turnbull savours away win ahead of Highland return

Calum Turnbull is setting his sights on a third straight professional win back in the Highlands after winning on the road last weekend.

The Inverness City ABC southpaw, 22, got his pro career off to a winning start with an impressive display at the Drumossie Hotel last month against Reiss Taylor.

The fighter, dubbed Titanium, was fixed up with another showdown in Glenrothes on Friday and he won every round to see off Shrewbury’s Luke Merrifield.

Head coach Laurie Redfern and boss Stevie McGuire have already booked the Drumossie for June 24 for his next fight and Turnbull cannot wait.

He said: “The Drumossie is a cracking venue in Inverness. Everyone enjoyed our first show there, so we’re just looking at ideas on how to make it even better second time around.

“I was fortunate enough to make my debut in my home town and I took down 30 people from Inverness to Glenrothes, which is not bad for an away boxer wanting to follow me and see how I get on in the professional ranks.”

Early knockdown set tone for victory

Looking at his display against Merrifield, Turnbull, who overcame hand injuries to keep his boxing dream alive as an amateur, insists a strong start set the tone.

He added: “In the first round, it was a case of box and move, pick him off and I knew I could learn a lot from that round.

“I caught him with my left straight and he went down, so I think he learned a valuable lesson to not drop his right hand. That was a success and we built from there.”

The original plan was for six two-minute rounds, but he adapted to a late change to box four three-minute rounds instead, but took it in his stride.

Sticking to plan worked a treat

Redfern felt his hot talent took on board the advice before stepping into the ring and the game plan worked a treat.

He said: “It was brilliant. Calum did everything I wanted him to do. I didn’t want him to get into a war, just box and pick your shots.

“It was only his second fight, but he was on top and put his opponent down in the first round. The boy was very strong and he could fight again next week, but Calum boxed really well.

“The next show in Inverness will be massive. We had 300 there last year, which was my first pro show there in 11 years.”

Greek fighter also heading north

Turnbull will be joined by club-mates Adian Williamson, 18, and George Stewart, 19, on the June 24 night in the Highland capital as they seek to build upon winning debuts last month.

And the summer show will also feature highly-rated Greek-born Glenrothes fighter Effy Kathopouli, who was on the bill of the Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall showdown in Glasgow in February.

She was also a winner on her home patch last weekend and will head north in the search for her sixth victory.