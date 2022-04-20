Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club frame runner Ed Fish on his ambitions to become Scotland’s best

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club frame runner Ed Fish wants to be the best in the sport which has helped give him a new lease of life.

In 2011, when he was only 21 years old, Fish suffered a brain injury which affected his mobility. However, he was determined to stay active.

He joined Aberdeen AAC and started frame running three years ago.

Frame running sees participants – who may struggle with their mobility and balance – run with the help of a three-wheeled frame fitted with a saddle and body plate to support them.

Fish said: “It’s definitely changed my life.

“I can’t walk – or at least walk well – so it was like: ‘wow, now I can run’.

“It was a big thing for me.”

Sport has ‘a purpose’

An avid cricket and football fan, sport had always played a big part in Fish’s life, but he believes frame running has given him more of a sporting purpose than just going to the gym.

Last year he completed his first race, winning silver in 100m, 200m, and 400m races, and is committed to becoming one of the best in the country.

“Before I joined Aberdeen AAC or started frame running, I would go to the gym, sure, – but that’s only good for so much,” he added.

“It’s given sport more of a purpose for me.

“Sport is evergreen – there’s nothing you can do to annoy sport.

“It will always be there for you, no matter what.”

Despite the health benefits of physical activity, frame running certainly isn’t just something Fish wants to do for a bit of fun.

He explained: “I want to be the best in Scotland.

“It’s a very unique sport and I want to be the best in my category.

“It’ll be hard work, but that’s never been a stranger to me.

“I relish the opportunity to work hard.”

‘A really accessible club’

Fish reckons that being part of Aberdeen AAC gives him the best chance of reaching his goals.

He said: “It’s the best place for me to do that.

“The facilities that they’ve got are of a really high standard.”

At Aberdeen AAC, Fish trains twice a week with his coach Ruth Watson – who he credits as one of the reasons why he took up the sport.

Fish added: “Ruth was instrumental in getting me along to Aberdeen AAC.

“There’s not one single thing I could pick out about what makes her a good coach – I just love having her as my coach.”

Watson isn’t the only person at the club who made Fish feel welcome, as he recalls an experience that made him feel like part of their sporting community.

He said: “They’re really accepting of me and my disability.

“I broke the two-minute barrier for the 400m – it’s not really the best time, but I was buzzing because I did it in one minute and 50 seconds.

“The club was full of encouragement and praise for me.

“It made me think: ‘This really is an accessible club’.”

Aberdeen AAC’s community efforts

Aberdeen AAC’s efforts to expand opportunities for the people of the Granite City were recently recognised at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022.

The athletics club’s structure for bringing athletes through their pathway, and recruiting and developing coaches, is comprehensive and recognised nationally.

However, Aberdeen AAC’s work includes not just their competitive athletes, but is now heavily focused on bringing athletics and coaching opportunities to parts of Aberdeen and people who may otherwise not have those opportunities.

While expanding into disciplines like wheelchair racing and frame running, the Scottish Incorporated Charitable Organisation (SCIO) are also intent on developing a growing list of satellite sessions in parts of Aberdeen ranked highly on the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivations (SIMDs), with 200 kids already attending sessions – many for free.

Aberdeen AAC relies heavily on volunteers. For more information on volunteering opportunities, contact clubmanager@aberdeenaac.co.uk