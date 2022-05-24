Bucksburn Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir keen for ‘chilled’ summer after busy start to 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bucksburn’s Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir is relishing some down-time after a hectic start to 2022.

The freestyle skier competed at the Games in Beijing earlier this year, reaching the finals of the Big Air and slopestyle competitions.

She has also been finishing her exams at school and some time off in the coming weeks will be much appreciated.

Later in the year Muir hopes to travel down under to Australia and New Zealand, with restrictions lessening and making it easier to visit for training and competitions.

“This summer I’m going to chill a little and hopefully go abroad for some air-bag training camps,” she said.

“I’m feeling good. I just had to finish off exams so that’s me finished school now. Friday was my last one.

“Maybe I’ll get to the Southern Hemisphere later on in the summer but it’ll definitely be more of a chilled summer.

“Australia and New Zealand have opened up which is cool, so we’ll see how it goes.

“As soon as it gets back to September-October time we’ll be back to the competitions and getting busy again. But until then it’ll be a bit more chilled.”

Weekend away highlighted progress

Muir was back in Aberdeen on Saturday as the Special Olympics GB squad that was due to head to the Winter Games arrived in the Granite City.

The team of 25 – 10 alpine skiers, five figure-skaters and 10 support staff – were at both the Linx Arena and Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports. The squad had endured numerous setbacks, with the Winter Games initially being moved from Sweden to Russia, postponed due to Covid then cancelled entirely after the invasion of Ukraine.

The weekend away in the north-east was a chance to showcase their progress while Muir, who trains with some of the Special Olympics Grampian team, came along to the snowsports centre and delighted those in attendance with her routine on the artificial slopes.

“We train at the same time on a Wednesday night so I always get to see them ski and progressing, which is awesome,” added Muir.

“It was a nice celebration evening and everyone had fun.”