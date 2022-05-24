Bucksburn Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir keen for ‘chilled’ summer after busy start to 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bucksburn Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir keen for ‘chilled’ summer after busy start to 2022

By Jamie Durent
May 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 24, 2022, 11:51 am
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir takes flight at Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports. Picture by Wullie Marr
Bucksburn’s Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir is relishing some down-time after a hectic start to 2022.

The freestyle skier competed at the Games in Beijing earlier this year, reaching the finals of the Big Air and slopestyle competitions.

She has also been finishing her exams at school and some time off in the coming weeks will be much appreciated.

Later in the year Muir hopes to travel down under to Australia and New Zealand, with restrictions lessening and making it easier to visit for training and competitions.

“This summer I’m going to chill a little and hopefully go abroad for some air-bag training camps,” she said.

“I’m feeling good. I just had to finish off exams so that’s me finished school now. Friday was my last one.

Great Britain's Kirsty Muir competes in the women's freeski slopestyle qualification.
“Maybe I’ll get to the Southern Hemisphere later on in the summer but it’ll definitely be more of a chilled summer.

“Australia and New Zealand have opened up which is cool, so we’ll see how it goes.

“As soon as it gets back to September-October time we’ll be back to the competitions and getting busy again. But until then it’ll be a bit more chilled.”

Weekend away highlighted progress

Muir was back in Aberdeen on Saturday as the Special Olympics GB squad that was due to head to the Winter Games arrived in the Granite City.

The team of 25 – 10 alpine skiers, five figure-skaters and 10 support staff – were at both the Linx Arena and Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports. The squad had endured numerous setbacks, with the Winter Games initially being moved from Sweden to Russia, postponed due to Covid then cancelled entirely after the invasion of Ukraine.

The weekend away in the north-east was a chance to showcase their progress while Muir, who trains with some of the Special Olympics Grampian team, came along to the snowsports centre and delighted those in attendance with her routine on the artificial slopes.

“We train at the same time on a Wednesday night so I always get to see them ski and progressing, which is awesome,” added Muir.

“It was a nice celebration evening and everyone had fun.”

