Stoneywood Dyce favourite George Ninan reflects on reaching 200 games in nearly 20 years at People’s Park

By Jamie Durent
May 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 11:53 am
Stoneywood Dyce stalwart George Ninan
Stoneywood Dyce stalwart George Ninan.

George Ninan clocked up his 200th game for Stoneywood Dyce last weekend and is enjoying his cricket more than he ever has.

Ninan has been a stalwart at Stoneywood Dyce since 2003 and continues to be a valuable contributor to the first XI.

He chipped in with two wickets in the narrow two-run defeat to Grange last weekend, including removing top-scorer Thomas Foulds for 67.

The all-rounder has been promoted to the top of the order this season alongside fellow veteran Jan Stander, with the player-coach also celebrating 150 games for Stoneywood Dyce.

With a promising start to the 2022 campaign, Ninan believes there is more to come from both himself and his team.

“I started off as just a bowler, but over the years I’ve worked on my batting and now I open,” he said. “I still enjoy my cricket and try every season to get better.

Stoneywood Dyce’s George Ninan in action against Forfarshire.

“For me, it’s all about contributing to the team in every game, in one way or another. As long as I keep doing that, then games and ages are just numbers.

“A lot has changed (in 19 years), but a lot has remained the same. There’s a core group of volunteers that keep the group moving forward and, while the people may change, the principles remain.

“The desire to promote youngsters and juniors is still there. We have 50 kids training on a Friday evening and we have a number of youngsters who’ve come through that now play first-team cricket.

“My enjoyment is definitely at its highest at this moment. As a younger guy, you maybe look more at your own performance, but now I feel like I take more pleasure in seeing younger guys succeed on their journey.

“We’ve a bit more depth this year, which means more competition. It’s pushing people to train harder.”

Stoneywood Dyce take on another of the league’s capital clubs this weekend, as they head to Edinburgh to face Watsonians.

Ninan hopes they can take encouragement from their performance against Grange and come out on the right side of the fine margins tomorrow.

“Those close lessons help you learn and grow as a team,” he added. “They make you realise how badly you want to win and how fine those margins are.

“Watsonians are a good side and every team on their home ground is difficult.

“We take one game at a time and, as long as we stick to our processes, I don’t see any reason why we can’t walk off with a victory against any side.”

Aberdeenshire fired up for derby contest

Meanwhile, in the North-East Championship, Aberdeenshire captain Kenny Reid is thrilled to see their younger players coming to the fore.

Shire face Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds at People’s Park tomorrow bidding to make it five wins out of five in the league.

Skipper Reid has started the season well, racking up 279 runs in four innings, but he’s been impressed with the displays of some of his younger team-mates.

He said: “I’m delighted that I’m contributing.

“Over the last few years I’ve maybe felt the pressure that I need to do it and that has maybe meant my output of runs has not been as many as I’d have wanted.

“But seeing the way Aayush Dasmahapatra has opened with me, the way Joseph Horne has played and then Lewis Munro getting 92 last week, it’s shown we’ve got more depth to our batting than we perhaps had in previous years.

Aberdeenshire’s Kenny Reid in action against Gordonians. Picture by Kath Flannery

“Last year we were looking for more players to start contributing and we’ve got that this season.

“Seeing these boys contributing with runs and wickets and the confidence that gives them is really good to see.”

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Gordonians take on Strathmore at Countesswells. Huntly, who are fourth, travel to Forfar for their meeting with Kinloch.

