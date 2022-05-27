Aberdeen Grades: Crescent and Knight Riders remain the teams to beat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Grades: Crescent and Knight Riders remain the teams to beat

By Jack Nixon
May 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 8:00 am
A cricket ball on the boundary .
Lots to look forward to in the Aberdeen Grades.

Crescent and Knight Riders continue to set the pace at the head of affairs in Grade 1.

But any question of either side resting on its laurels were comprehensively dismissed by both captains.

Crescent captain Nathan Thangaraj said: “We’ll be taking every team seriously, regardless of their position, including Saturday’s opponents 2nd Knight Riders who have already shocked some of the big guns in the league.”

Pehlaj Penneti the Knight Riders captain was equally respectful of tomorrow’s opponents Master Blasters Aberdeen who come into the game with a strong record, having only lost one game.

“They are an up and coming team who have been batting particularly well, while we have been excelling with the ball.

“It promises to be a great game, but as it’s being played at Groats Road, we might just have the edge,” said Penneti, who keeps wicket and bats at number three making him a key member of the Hazlehead side.

He hopes his openers will give him a good start, while depending on his main strike bowler Vijayarhj Jayukumari to deliver with the ball.

Up and coming players

Penneti added: “We also have some youngsters coming through in the second team, but getting their baptism in the top league.

“We have strength in depth. The only disappointment so far was in losing out in the first round of the Aberdeenshire Cup. We can now concentrate on the league.”

Elsewhere in the division Cults meet Gordonians at Allan Park, Mannofield are at home to Inverurie, while Aberdeen Grammar attempt to get their first win of the season at Rubislaw where they meet Bon Accord who will have their own point to make, having lost the last two games.

An intriguing match takes place in Huntly at Castle Park with the local derby clash with Methlick set to bring the first defeat of the season to one of the two protagonists at the top of Grade 3.

Both sides have played four and won four, making the outcome vital to the final placing in the league.

For teams who are in the lowest of the Grades set up, the two leading clubs have belied their lowly status with runs galore, most likely to come from hosts’ Anju Dawar and Michael Clark, while Methlick can boast a centurion in Mike Hordley. Steven Murphy has also been among the runs with knocks of 83 and 59 for the Lairds side.

Cricket: Northern Lights captain Megan McColl hails ‘great’ Premier League debut

