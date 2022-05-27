Aberdeen Grades: Crescent and Knight Riders remain the teams to beat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crescent and Knight Riders continue to set the pace at the head of affairs in Grade 1.

But any question of either side resting on its laurels were comprehensively dismissed by both captains.

Crescent captain Nathan Thangaraj said: “We’ll be taking every team seriously, regardless of their position, including Saturday’s opponents 2nd Knight Riders who have already shocked some of the big guns in the league.”

Pehlaj Penneti the Knight Riders captain was equally respectful of tomorrow’s opponents Master Blasters Aberdeen who come into the game with a strong record, having only lost one game.

“They are an up and coming team who have been batting particularly well, while we have been excelling with the ball.

“It promises to be a great game, but as it’s being played at Groats Road, we might just have the edge,” said Penneti, who keeps wicket and bats at number three making him a key member of the Hazlehead side.

He hopes his openers will give him a good start, while depending on his main strike bowler Vijayarhj Jayukumari to deliver with the ball.

Up and coming players

Penneti added: “We also have some youngsters coming through in the second team, but getting their baptism in the top league.

“We have strength in depth. The only disappointment so far was in losing out in the first round of the Aberdeenshire Cup. We can now concentrate on the league.”

Elsewhere in the division Cults meet Gordonians at Allan Park, Mannofield are at home to Inverurie, while Aberdeen Grammar attempt to get their first win of the season at Rubislaw where they meet Bon Accord who will have their own point to make, having lost the last two games.

An intriguing match takes place in Huntly at Castle Park with the local derby clash with Methlick set to bring the first defeat of the season to one of the two protagonists at the top of Grade 3.

Both sides have played four and won four, making the outcome vital to the final placing in the league.

For teams who are in the lowest of the Grades set up, the two leading clubs have belied their lowly status with runs galore, most likely to come from hosts’ Anju Dawar and Michael Clark, while Methlick can boast a centurion in Mike Hordley. Steven Murphy has also been among the runs with knocks of 83 and 59 for the Lairds side.