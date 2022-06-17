Aberdeen paraswimmer Toni Shaw ‘in shock’ after winning first world title in Madeira

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen paraswimmer Toni Shaw ‘in shock’ after winning first world title in Madeira

By Reporter
June 17, 2022, 10:45 am
Toni Shaw landed her first-ever world title, winning women’s S9 400m freestyle gold at the world para swimming championships in Madeira.

The Aberdonian, now based at the University of Stirling, held off Hungary’s Zsofia Konkoly by just 0.14 seconds in the final to surpass her bronze in the event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

She said: “I’m a bit shocked, I’m not going to lie.

“It maybe wasn’t the quickest race, but the touch was so close and I’m just really happy that I managed to get it,

“I knew the girl beside me has a really strong second half, and I sometimes struggle on the last 100m, so I thought that if I could get a good enough lead, I may be able to hold her off.

“I was breathing the other way. I could see her when my head was down, I knew she was catching me up.

But I had no idea just how close it was until I actually touched home.”

Fellow Brit Grace Harvey won the women’s SB5 100m breaststroke while Scots star Stephen Clegg added to his two golds with silver in the men’s S12 100m freestyle.

Clegg said: “I would have liked to have gone a bit quicker but that’s a little unrealistic given the prep I’ve had coming into this competition with illness and injury.

“It was a pretty good performance and not too far away from my best and to come away with a silver medal is something never to turn your nose up at.”

North and north-east swimmers and divers selected for Commonwealth Games

