Michael Leask hopes Mannofield internationals can bring some positivity to Scottish cricket

Michael Leask hopes Scottish cricket can generate some positive headlines over the next week in the north-east.

The Saltires play four Cricket World Cup League 2 matches at Mannofield, starting against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tomorrow.

The Scots then face the United States of America (USA) on Saturday, the UAE on Sunday and USA again next Wednesday.

Off the field it has been a turbulent period for the summer game, with an independent review published last month finding governing body Cricket Scotland to be institutionally racist.

Aberdonian all-rounder Michael Leask says the players want to help cricket recover and become more inclusive.

The 31-year-old, who began his career with Stoneywood-Dyce, said: “There has been a lot going on and it’s been a difficult time for everyone connected with the sport.

“The review shows there has been an issue with racism and discrimination in the sport. That should never have happened.

“However, as a group we all want to play our part in delivering positive change and that will be a priority for us.

“We’ve all got a role to play in calling out discrimination and making sure there is no place for it in sport.

“That’s the start and as players we do that anyway and now it’s about us showing leadership on and off the field.”

Granite City part of World Cup journey

Cricket World Cup League 2 is a qualifying avenue for next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

Scotland are currently second in the table with the top three progressing to the World Cup qualifier.

Leask is targeting three or four wins at Mannofield to keep the Saltires in a strong position.

He added: “Every game in associate cricket is never easy. USA and UAE are two good teams. We played against them both in the USA and it was a very tough series.

“But this is the first time USA have been to Scotland and the first time the UAE have been here for a number of years.

“That stands us in good stead I think, because we’ve played a lot of cricket at home in the last month.

“Ideally we’re looking to win four out of four or three out of four, but we look to win every fixture regardless of who we play.

“We have a group that believes we can win four out of four and, if we do, then we’ll put ourselves in a good position.

“Hopefully we can get a good crowd into Mannofield, I don’t see any reason why we can’t.

“I’m sure the people of Aberdeen and the north-east will support us – we’ve got an exciting group with players in really good form over the last month or so.”

Boost after New Zealand knock

Leask comes into this series after making a confidence-boosting 85 from 55 balls against New Zealand 10 days ago at Grange.

Prior to that, his highest score in internationals this summer was 18, however, coming in at six or seven he is often under pressure to chase boundaries from the outset of his innings.

Leask said: “Although I fell short of the hundred, it was still a good innings. To win the game, we probably needed 330 or 340 and we weren’t going to get that by knocking singles.

“I tried to keep pushing on and getting the most out of game.

“Hopefully I can take a bit of form from that into this series.

“In the last game against New Zealand, I was 15 off 20 balls and was then able to kick on.

“I’ve always been able to have those periods where I kick on, but it’s now about how long I can do it for and trying to extend those periods.

“I want to be more of a batter and not just someone who comes in and tries to whack it.

“Over the last year, I think I’ve done that and I’ve put more constructive innings together to help the team win games and that gives me confidence.”