Commonwealth Games: Inverness squash star Greg Lobban to contest men’s doubles bronze match after semi-final defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness squash player Greg Lobban will contest the bronze medal match in the men’s doubles alongside Rory Stewart after defeat to England in the semi-finals.

Scotland were on the wrong side of a gruelling affair, with both sides winning games 11-8 before the home duo of Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby won the third 11-6.

The contest was a fascinating one from the outset, with the two sides regularly trading elongated rallies as neither were prepared to budge. That included a point in the first game where both Lobban and Stewart collided with the side walls on the glass court.

The English pair maneuvered round the court well and marginally got the better of the punishing exchanges, taking the first game 11-8.

Selby and Waller put their foot on the gas at the start of the second game to surge into a 5-0 lead, with Lobban and Stewart feeling aggrieved at a number of let-calls.

Scotland appeared headed for defeat after trailing 6-2 but fought back to lead 9-7, before kicking on to level the game.

The decider was much more nip-and-tuck, with both sides knowing now any mistakes could prove fatal. Selby and Waller edged out in front 7-4 before a couple of misplaced shots handed them an advantage they would not relinquish.

It was harsh on Lobban and Stewart, who had dug themselves out of a hole to get back into the contest.

They will now await the loser of the England v Malaysia tie in the other semi-final, with the bronze medal match taking place on Monday.