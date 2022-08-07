Commonwealth Games: Inverness squash star Greg Lobban to contest men’s doubles bronze match after semi-final defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonwealth Games: Inverness squash star Greg Lobban to contest men’s doubles bronze match after semi-final defeat

By Jamie Durent
August 7, 2022, 3:05 pm Updated: August 7, 2022, 3:09 pm
Highland squash star Greg Lobban. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12976967e)
Highland squash star Greg Lobban. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12976967e)

Inverness squash player Greg Lobban will contest the bronze medal match in the men’s doubles alongside Rory Stewart after defeat to England in the semi-finals.

Scotland were on the wrong side of a gruelling affair, with both sides winning games 11-8 before the home duo of Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby won the third 11-6.

The contest was a fascinating one from the outset, with the two sides regularly trading elongated rallies as neither were prepared to budge. That included a point in the first game where both Lobban and Stewart collided with the side walls on the glass court.

The English pair maneuvered round the court well and marginally got the better of the punishing exchanges, taking the first game 11-8.

Selby and Waller put their foot on the gas at the start of the second game to surge into a 5-0 lead, with Lobban and Stewart feeling aggrieved at a number of let-calls.

Scotland appeared headed for defeat after trailing 6-2  but fought back to lead 9-7, before kicking on to level the game.

The decider was much more nip-and-tuck, with both sides knowing now any mistakes could prove fatal. Selby and Waller edged out in front 7-4 before a couple of misplaced shots handed them an advantage they would not relinquish.

It was harsh on Lobban and Stewart, who had dug themselves out of a hole to get back into the contest.

They will now await the loser of the England v Malaysia tie in the other semi-final, with the bronze medal match taking place on Monday.

