Fraserburgh-born West End star says it was ‘a dream come true’ to play lead in Pretty Woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh-born West End star says it was ‘a dream come true’ to play lead in Pretty Woman

By Ross Hempseed
August 7, 2022, 3:30 pm Updated: August 7, 2022, 4:16 pm
fraserburgh west end
Elly Jay as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman - The Musical on West End.

Fraserburgh-born actor Ella Jay says it was ‘a dream come true’ to play the lead role in the popular West End production of Pretty Woman.

The 26-year-old north-east native landed the coveted role of Vivian in the musical adaption of the 1990 film starring Julia Roberts in the same role at the Savoy Theatre in London’s theatreland.

A former pupil of Fraserburgh Academy, Miss Jay now has her sights set on playing Elphaba in the musical Wicked.

Debuting on the West End in March and going on the front of a major production has given her a desire to take on more leading roles.

Speaking to the Scotsman, Miss Jay said: “What a month it has been. Playing a leading role is something I’ve always wanted to do, and I also got to perform as Vivian at West End Live in Trafalgar Square, which is another big ‘bucket list’ achievement for me.

‘Big ‘bucket list’ achievement for me’

“The first time I played Vivian was just a few days into the run, and it landed on the weekend my family came down and was a dream come true.

“I just received the call from the company manager earlier in the day that my family were due to attend and it came as a real surprise.”

Elly Jay is not the only person from Fraserburgh aiming for musical stardom.

Another former Fraserburgh Academy pupil Dillon Third has just been signed by a top London agency since he graduated from The MGA Academy in Edinburgh.

elly jay pretty woman
Elly Jay in tan iconic Vivian Ward  look from Pretty Woman – The Musical on West End.

The MGA Academy of Performing Arts was established in 2005 to provide a platform for aspiring performers to remain in Scotland.

Mr Third has signed with Network Artist Management and landed the role as a singer and dancer on Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

The 19-year-old begins rehearsals next week and will spend the next few months travelling around Europe.

He said: “I’d love to go and see the world doing what I love but I would also love to branch out into stuff like Universal, way over in like Japan and China, or Disney Parks. I would also love to be in a UK tour, or the West End one day.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]