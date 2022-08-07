Fraserburgh-born West End star says it was ‘a dream come true’ to play lead in Pretty Woman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh-born actor Ella Jay says it was ‘a dream come true’ to play the lead role in the popular West End production of Pretty Woman.

The 26-year-old north-east native landed the coveted role of Vivian in the musical adaption of the 1990 film starring Julia Roberts in the same role at the Savoy Theatre in London’s theatreland.

A former pupil of Fraserburgh Academy, Miss Jay now has her sights set on playing Elphaba in the musical Wicked.

Debuting on the West End in March and going on the front of a major production has given her a desire to take on more leading roles.

Speaking to the Scotsman, Miss Jay said: “What a month it has been. Playing a leading role is something I’ve always wanted to do, and I also got to perform as Vivian at West End Live in Trafalgar Square, which is another big ‘bucket list’ achievement for me.

‘Big ‘bucket list’ achievement for me’

“The first time I played Vivian was just a few days into the run, and it landed on the weekend my family came down and was a dream come true.

“I just received the call from the company manager earlier in the day that my family were due to attend and it came as a real surprise.”

Elly Jay is not the only person from Fraserburgh aiming for musical stardom.

Another former Fraserburgh Academy pupil Dillon Third has just been signed by a top London agency since he graduated from The MGA Academy in Edinburgh.

The MGA Academy of Performing Arts was established in 2005 to provide a platform for aspiring performers to remain in Scotland.

Mr Third has signed with Network Artist Management and landed the role as a singer and dancer on Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

The 19-year-old begins rehearsals next week and will spend the next few months travelling around Europe.

He said: “I’d love to go and see the world doing what I love but I would also love to branch out into stuff like Universal, way over in like Japan and China, or Disney Parks. I would also love to be in a UK tour, or the West End one day.”