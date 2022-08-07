Commonwealth Games: Inverness’ Greg Lobban accepts Scotland squash pair were second-best in semi-final doubles loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonwealth Games: Inverness’ Greg Lobban accepts Scotland squash pair were second-best in semi-final doubles loss

By Jamie Durent
August 7, 2022, 7:00 pm
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart during the men's doubles semi-final at the University of Birmingham. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13074581d)
Greg Lobban felt he and Rory Stewart were second-best in their Commonwealth Games semi-final defeat to England.

The squash pair were beaten 2-1 by Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby on the show court at the University of Birmingham to end their hopes of a gold medal.

It was a gruelling contest, with both sides trading games 11-8 before the home pair pushed for an 11-6 triumph in the decider.

Lobban and Stewart had dug themselves out of a hole in the second game, trailing 5-0 at one stage to level the match, but the Inverness player felt the deserved winners went through.

“It’s really tough, gutting,” said Lobban. “I don’t think we played our best today. They played their best or close to it. They got the better of us and overall they were the best team on the court. We just didn’t get it right today.

“It showed our resilience at 5-0 down and 1-0 down (in games) and things weren’t looking good from the get-go. We managed to pull it back, but used a lot of emotional energy in that game and didn’t quite have enough in the third.

“The most important thing is to try put it behind us. We know we’re a great doubles team; we didn’t quite get it right, but there’s a chance to put it right on Monday.”

They will face the impressive Malaysian pair of Eain Yow Ng and Chee Wern Yuen for the bronze medal, after they were beaten by Declan James and James Willstrop on Sunday afternoon.

It matches the stage Lobban got to four years ago alongside fellow Highlander Alan Clyne on the Gold Coast, where they missed out on a medal in the bronze match.

Lobban made the quarter-finals of both the singles and mixed doubles at the Games, losing out to Saurav Ghosal of India last week and then, alongside Lisa Aitken, to his wife Donna and her cousin Cam Pilley of Australia in the doubles.

For Perth player Stewart, the defeat in his maiden Games stung and they now have to refocus to try bring home Scotland’s first squash medal since 1998.

“We’re both professional and we’ve still got a lot to play for,” said Stewart. “We’re going to go out and give it our best shot.

“My first Games has been good up until now. We’ve still got a lot to play for and I’m looking forward to that.”

 

