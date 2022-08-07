Aberdeenshire rider Neah Evans wins third Commonwealth Games medal with road race silver

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire cyclist Neah Evans has won her third medal of the Commonwealth Games after taking silver in the road race.

Evans was part of a huge group of riders that stayed together during most of the 112km route through Warwick and was narrowly beaten to the line by Australia’s Georgia Baker.

The 32-year-old, who hails from Cuminestown, had already won silver and bronze on the track earlier in the Games and finished 17th in the time trial earlier this week.

But working expertly in tandem with team-mate Anna Shackley, she ensured Scotland would have another cycling medal by crossing the line in second.

It's an amazing silver medal for @neahevans, with an amazing sprint!!! It's her third and Scotland's 10th cycling medal of these games!#B2022 | #TimeForHeroes pic.twitter.com/s6pNOWMQu0 — Scottish Cycling (@ScottishCycling) August 7, 2022