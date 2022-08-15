Athletics: Perfect 10 for Aberdeen javelin thrower Greg Millar at Scottish Senior Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Greg Millar’s return to Aberdeen was a memorable one as he made it 10 javelin 4J Studios Scottish Senior Championships title wins in a row at the weekend.

Aberdonian Millar, who is based in the West Midlands, took the title thanks to his throw of 66.34m and was delighted to put illness behind him to claim victory.

He said: “I’m pleased with that because I contracted Norovirus a few weeks ago and lost eight kilos.

“Training and competing was impossible and I’m only now just getting back to fitness so I will try and keep the season going a little longer.

“I’m from Aberdeen originally and my mum’s family is from here, so I like throwing here.”

Millar has Inverness discus thrower Kirsty Law’s record in sight as he sets his sights on securing victory number 11 next year.

He said: “Kirsty won 13 in a row, but she’s broken that streak by being selected for the Europeans. I will need to keep coming back and try and get another four to get to 14.

“I wish I could throw in Scotland more often to try and encourage youngsters into the javelin, but it’s not financially viable as I live down south.”

Onlookers for the men’s 500m final were treated to an excellent finish.

Falkirk’s Scott Stirling looked to have it wrapped up before Aberdeen University student Tom Graham-Marr finished faster to claim the gold in 14.88.00 (to Stirling’s 14:18.27).

First senior title for McGarvey

Aberdeenshire’s Claire McGarvey won her first Scottish Senior title after claiming victory in the women’s high jump.

Banchory’s McGarvey took the title thanks to a jump of 1.68m at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Stonehaven runner Kelsey Stewart claimed a podium finish, too, on the opening day of the weekend event on Saturday.

The Aberdeen AAC runner had to settle for third as a personal best from Sarah Malone took the women’s 100m final in 11.84, with Stacey Downie finishing second.

Stewart and Downie’s finishing positions were repeated in the 200m final on Sunday with Stewart again taking bronze behind winner Roisin Harrison of Aberdeen AAC.

Harrison’s gold was one of a hat-trick of victories for Aberdeen AAC athletes.

Hannah Cameron won an exciting women’s 800m final, while Jane Davidson won gold in the 100m hurdles with a 14.08 performance.

Inverness runner Megan Keith enjoyed her trip to Aberdeen as she headed home the women’s 1,500m champion thanks to a strong solo effort of 4m20.09s.

US-based Alix Still returned to the familiar surroundings of Aberdeen to win the women’s long jump with 5.80m.

In throws, there was a hammer title win for Inverness athlete, Rachel MacLennan, with 50.47m.

North champions crowned at under-17 level

In the under-17 events, Zak Fearn of Inverness Harriers was crowned men’s javelin winner thanks to his throw of 44.50m, with Aberdeen’s Finn Bryce (3.25m) taking the honours in the men’s pole vault.

Angela McAuslan-Kelly of Aberdeen AAC took the women’s hammer throw title (57.57m), while clubmate Hannah Taylor’s time of 2:12.53 saw her crowned women’s 800m champion.