Aberdeen teenage boxer turns professional and has already sparred with a former world champion

Rising Aberdeen teenage boxing champion and former Aberdeen FC Youth player Gregor McPherson has turned professional.

A multiple Scottish champion at amateur level Gregor is set to make his pro debut at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, November 26.

Super-featherweight Gregor will fight on the under-card of Aberdonian Dean Sutherland’s title fight in the Granite City.

The highly rated 18-year-old came through the Pittodrie youth system with £8 million Liverpool star Calvin Ramsay and Dons’ first team star Connor Barron.

Gregor is aiming to achieve ‘big things’ in the paid ranks.

And the teen has already sparred with a two weight world champion in preparation for his professional debut.

He said: “I can’t wait to make my pro debut in Aberdeen and am training hard for that.

“It means my supporters will be able to watch me and I aim to put on a good show.

“I’m feeling sharp and have a few good sparring trips coming up to prepare for that.

“I won a lot in the amateurs with three Scottish titles and Box cups.

“However I was finding it hard to get opponents. No-one wanted to fight me.

“So I thought what’s the point of staying in the amateurs if I can’t get a fight.

“I’m aiming for big things as a professional.

“However I’m only 18-year-old so I will take my time and progress step by step.”

Sparring with a world champion

Gregor has signed a three-year pro contract with Scottish promoter Sam Kynoch.

The teen star recently sparred with former two weight world champion Kiko Martinez in Alicante.

Spaniard Martinez, 36, held the IBF featherweight title from 2021 to 2022 and the IBF super-bantamweight title from 2013 to 2014.

Martinez lost an IBF title defence to Josh Warrington in March this year.

Gregor said: “I sparred with Kiko Martinez who is a former two weight world champion.

“I went with my dad over to Alicante to spar with Martinez.

“It was a great experience and I feel like I did well.

“There are so much skills to learn about in the pro game such as tying up.

“There is a big difference in the ways of fighting between amateur and professional.”

Playing at AFC with Calvin Ramsay

Gregor was in the same Aberdeen youth team as winger Ryan Duncan, now part of manager Jim Goodwin’s squad.

He showed so much potential he was often moved up a year to the same team as Scotland U21 internationals Ramsay and Barron.

This summer Ramsay transferred to Euro giants Liverpool in a deal that could be worth up to £8m for the Reds.

Aberdeen received an initial payment of £4.5m but could also pocket a further £3.5m in add-ons should Ramsay reach certain landmarks.

Balancing two sports was time consuming and Gregor chose to focus on boxing.

He said: “I was at Aberdeen and played in the same team as Ryan Duncan.

“Sometimes I would get stepped up into Calvin’s team.

“I went to a few skill centres with Connor Barron but it was mostly Ryan I played alongside.

“Ryan is a great player.

“Once I started boxing I just loved it. When you play football you are one of 11 players on the pitch.

“With boxing it is just yourself in the ring and you can take credit for your wins more.

“I liked that side of it more.

“I haven’t played football for a couple of years now and am done with that now.

“When I was 15 I played in the juniors but wanted to focus on my boxing.”