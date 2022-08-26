Aberdeen teenage boxer turns professional and has already sparred with a former world champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen teenage boxer turns professional and has already sparred with a former world champion

By Sean Wallace
August 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has turned professional. Photo by Paul Gilfeather.
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has turned professional. Photo by Paul Gilfeather.

Rising Aberdeen teenage boxing champion and former Aberdeen FC Youth player Gregor McPherson has turned professional.

A multiple Scottish champion at amateur level Gregor is set to make his pro debut at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, November 26.

Super-featherweight Gregor will fight on the under-card of Aberdonian Dean Sutherland’s title fight in the Granite City.

The highly rated 18-year-old came through the Pittodrie youth system with £8 million Liverpool star Calvin Ramsay and Dons’ first team star Connor Barron.

Gregor is aiming to achieve ‘big things’ in the paid ranks.

And the teen has already sparred with a two weight world champion in preparation for his professional debut.

Teenage boxer Gregor McPherson will make his pro debut in Aberdeen. Photo by Paul Gilfeather.

He said: “I can’t wait to make my pro debut in Aberdeen and am training hard for that.

“It means my supporters will be able to watch me and I aim to put on a good show.

“I’m feeling sharp and have a few good sparring trips coming up to prepare for that.

“I won a lot in the amateurs with three Scottish titles and Box cups.

“However I was finding it hard to get opponents. No-one wanted to fight me.

“So I thought what’s the point of staying in the amateurs if I can’t get a fight.

“I’m aiming for big things as a professional.

“However I’m only 18-year-old so I will take my time and progress step by step.”

Gregor McPherson with father Tom who also trains him. Photo by Paul Gilfeather.

Sparring with a world champion

Gregor has signed a three-year pro contract with Scottish promoter Sam Kynoch.

The teen star recently sparred with former two weight world champion Kiko Martinez in Alicante.

Spaniard Martinez, 36, held the IBF featherweight title from 2021 to 2022  and the IBF super-bantamweight title from 2013 to 2014.

Martinez lost an IBF title defence to Josh Warrington in March this year.

Gregor said: “I sparred with Kiko Martinez who is a former two weight world champion.

“I went with my dad over to Alicante to spar with Martinez.

“It was a great experience and I feel like I did well.

“There are so much skills to learn about in the pro game such as tying up.

“There is a big difference in the ways of fighting between amateur and professional.”

Playing at AFC with Calvin Ramsay

Gregor was in the same Aberdeen youth team as winger Ryan Duncan, now part of manager Jim Goodwin’s squad.

He showed so much potential he was often moved up a year to the same team as Scotland U21 internationals Ramsay and Barron.

This summer Ramsay transferred to Euro giants Liverpool in a deal that could be worth up to £8m for the Reds.

Aberdeen received an initial payment of £4.5m but could also pocket a further £3.5m in add-ons should Ramsay reach certain landmarks.

Teenage boxer Gregor McPherson working hard ahead of his pro debut. Photo by Paul Gilfeather.

Balancing two sports was time consuming and Gregor chose to focus on boxing.

He said: “I was at Aberdeen and played in the same team as Ryan Duncan.

“Sometimes I would get stepped up into Calvin’s team.

“I went to a few skill centres with Connor Barron but it was mostly Ryan I played alongside.

“Ryan is a great player.

“Once I started boxing I just loved it. When you play football you are one of 11 players on the pitch.

“With boxing it is just yourself in the ring and you can take credit for your wins more.

“I liked that side of it more.

“I haven’t played football for a couple of years now and am done with that now.

“When I was 15 I played in the juniors but wanted to focus on my boxing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Bethany McCully (right) with Aimi Kenyon.
Three Highland mountain bikers aiming for World Championship glory in France
0
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns, who will be riding the Tour of Britain next week
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain
David Kidd.
Cricket: David Kidd takes pride in strides taken by Stoneywood Dyce off the field…
Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch Aberdeenshire Knight Riders
Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in
Highland Stags are gearing up for a shot at Bristol Apache. Photographs - Arron McIntyre
Supporters rally to help title-chasing American football team Highland Stags compete in London final
0
Ailsa Lister
Stoneywood Dyce wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister living the dream after big year on the international…
Kyle Gordon on the track at the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Will Palmer/SWpix.com
Alness cyclist Kyle Gordon reflects on velodrome crash which broke his collarbone and ended…
0
The Olympic flame was almost extinguished in Munich in 1972.
Neil Drysdale: Munich Olympic massacre cast a terrible shadow over 'the cheerful Games' 50…
0
The inaugural Loch Ness 24, a 24hr endurance trail race. takes place on Saturday.
Athletics: Gruelling 24-hour challenge along Loch Ness awaits aspiring runners this weekend
Action pics from Scotland v USA in the final Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture. Scotland's Michael Leask. CR0037374 17/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Cricket: Michael Leask looks forward to global showcase after good Scottish summer

More from Press and Journal

The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast
Friends of Anchor have delivered a treat to nurses in the acute cancer ward at ARI. Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'Walking on air': Friends of Anchor donate trainers to nursing team
0
cancer fundraiser
Kintore team raises £4,500 in recognition of colleague's 'brave' cancer battle
0
Post Thumbnail
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
0
Balmoral, Scotland, April 2016: A road to Balmoral Castle in spring, Aberdeenshire; Shutterstock ID 723790405; Purchase Order: SCM Touring Guide; Job: NE250
Queen now expected to meet new prime minister at Balmoral
0
Inverness' Helen Nelson has been named in Scotland's starting XV for the game against the USA. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson says Summer Test series match with USA…