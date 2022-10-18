World Mixed Curling Championship: Scotland bounce back by beating Mexico

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hosts Scotland bounced back from their first defeat of the World Mixed Curling Championship by thrashing Mexico 8-1 at Curl Aberdeen.

Team Scotland, represented by Cameron Bryce, Lisa Davie, Scott Hyslop and Robyn Munro, had won their opening four matches in Group C with successes against Hungary, Slovakia, Luxembourg and England.

The Scots were unable to keep their perfect start going against Switzerland on Tuesday morning, suffering a 9-6 reverse.

The Swiss have won all five of their opening matches in the Granite City.

But the Scots stormed back in the evening with a comfortable 8-1 win against Mexico in Tuesday’s final session.

The Scots return to action on Wednesday at noon against Austria before facing Australia on Thursday in their final group game.

