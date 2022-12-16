Fraser Wilkinson aiming to carry on upward trajectory in bid for Scotttish super welterweight belt in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraser Wilkinson is determined to underline his progress by landing the Scottish super welterweight belt at Elgin Town Hall on Saturday.

Wilkinson, who is from Hopeman, will take on Arbroath’s Corey McCulloch in his first title fight.

The 22-year-old carries an unblemished record of five victories since turning professional last year, including one knockout.

Wilkinson believes a victory this weekend would be a significant step in his upward career trajectory.

He said: “When I was amateur I knew I was doing well because I was sparring with the top boys in the country.

“When it came to turning professional, the style changed completely. There are no points, it’s just about hitting hard and making sure I hit them harder.

“I had a British title in my head, but now I know where I’m at I genuinely feel I can contend for a world title one day.

“I know I’ve got the boxing ability to do it. I will obviously back myself, but especially in Scotland, I don’t think there’s anyone who comes off with that same type of style.

“I feel like I can perform on the big stage – and get the country behind me.”

McCulloch, who is 29, is moving up from welterweight to take on Wilkinson this weekend.

Wilkinson, who fights for Kynoch Boxing Scotland, feels he is at a different stage of his journey.

Wilkinson added: “Corey is at a different stage in his career. He obviously wants to win a Scottish title – this is his chance.

“But it’s also my chance. For me, the Scottish title is a stepping stone for where I really want to go.

“If he makes it rough, and a really hard scrap, it’s going to be difficult for me.

“But if I don’t get brought into anything I really don’t think he’s going to pose much of a threat.”

Smart’s fight off the bill

This weekend’s bout will be Wilkinson’s first professional fight in Elgin.

Wilkinson joined Elgin amateur boxing club at the age of 10, and has continued to be coached by Paul Gordon.

Fellow Elgin boxer Andrew Smart had been due to headline the event, contesting a Scottish welterweight title fight.

The bout has been cancelled however, with his opponent Robbie Graham having suffered from a sickness bug in recent days.

Wilkinson remains excited about the prospect of fighting in front of a home crowd.

He added: “It will be different for me, because all of my professional fights have been on the road.

“Finally getting to fight in Elgin for the first time as a professional is pretty special, and considering it’s a title fight – it will be electric.

“I just can’t get too carried away. When they start rumbling behind me, I need to keep calm and composed.”