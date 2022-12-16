Fraser Wilkinson aiming to carry on upward trajectory in bid for Scotttish super welterweight belt in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fraser Wilkinson aiming to carry on upward trajectory in bid for Scotttish super welterweight belt in Elgin

By Andy Skinner
December 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 16, 2022, 7:39 pm
Fraser Wilkinson (left) with coach Paul Gordon.
Fraser Wilkinson (left) with coach Paul Gordon.

Fraser Wilkinson is determined to underline his progress by landing the Scottish super welterweight belt at Elgin Town Hall on Saturday.

Wilkinson, who is from Hopeman, will take on Arbroath’s Corey McCulloch in his first title fight.

The 22-year-old carries an unblemished record of five victories since turning professional last year, including one knockout.

Wilkinson believes a victory this weekend would be a significant step in his upward career trajectory.

He said: “When I was amateur I knew I was doing well because I was sparring with the top boys in the country.

“When it came to turning professional, the style changed completely. There are no points, it’s just about hitting hard and making sure I hit them harder.

“I had a British title in my head, but now I know where I’m at I genuinely feel I can contend for a world title one day.

Fraser Wilkinson training at Elgin boxing club.

“I know I’ve got the boxing ability to do it. I will obviously back myself, but especially in Scotland, I don’t think there’s anyone who comes off with that same type of style.

“I feel like I can perform on the big stage – and get the country behind me.”

McCulloch, who is 29, is moving up from welterweight to take on Wilkinson this weekend.

Wilkinson, who fights for Kynoch Boxing Scotland, feels he is at a different stage of his journey.

Wilkinson added: “Corey is at a different stage in his career. He obviously wants to win a Scottish title – this is his chance.

“But it’s also my chance. For me, the Scottish title is a stepping stone for where I really want to go.

“If he makes it rough, and a really hard scrap, it’s going to be difficult for me.

“But if I don’t get brought into anything I really don’t think he’s going to pose much of a threat.”

Smart’s fight off the bill

This weekend’s bout will be Wilkinson’s first professional fight in Elgin.

Wilkinson joined Elgin amateur boxing club at the age of 10, and has continued to be coached by Paul Gordon.

Fellow Elgin boxer Andrew Smart had been due to headline the event, contesting a Scottish welterweight title fight.

Andrew Smart in action.

The bout has been cancelled however, with his opponent Robbie Graham having suffered from a sickness bug in recent days.

Wilkinson remains excited about the prospect of fighting in front of a home crowd.

He added: “It will be different for me, because all of my professional fights have been on the road.

“Finally getting to fight in Elgin for the first time as a professional is pretty special, and considering it’s a title fight – it will be electric.

“I just can’t get too carried away. When they start rumbling behind me, I need to keep calm and composed.”

