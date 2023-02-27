Rowing crews head to Inverness for big weekend of action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This weekend will see a fine entry of eights and small boats competing in the Inverness Rowing Club’s winter event.

A large number of crews representing clubs, schools and universities from all over Scotland, and including some from England, will be travelling to Inverness.

They will be competing in this eagerly anticipated event in the Scottish rowing calendar, with many crews from the host club racing in each division on both days on the superb rowing waters of the Caledonian Canal.

The rowers will be battling it out over the 4500-metre course from Dochgarroch to the finish line beside the rowing club boathouse close to the swing bridge at Tomnahurich.

On Saturday, racing starts at noon for crews in division 1 and 3pm for crews in division 2.

On Sunday, division 1 starts at 11.30am, with division 2 starting at 3pm.