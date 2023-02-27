Rowing crews head to Inverness for big weekend of action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rowing crews head to Inverness for big weekend of action

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 27, 2023, 5:00 pm
Rowers will be in action on the Caledonian Canal, Inverness, at the weekend. This is action from Inverness Rowing Club's Caley Cruisers Winter Head.
Rowers will be in action on the Caledonian Canal, Inverness, at the weekend. This is action from Inverness Rowing Club's Caley Cruisers Winter Head.

This weekend will see a fine entry of eights and small boats competing in the Inverness Rowing Club’s winter event.

A large number of crews representing clubs, schools and universities from all over Scotland, and including some from England, will be travelling to Inverness.

They will be competing in this eagerly anticipated event in the Scottish rowing calendar, with many crews from the host club racing in each division on both days on the superb rowing waters of the Caledonian Canal.

Action from Inverness Rowing Club’s November 2022 Head.

The rowers will be battling it out over the 4500-metre course from Dochgarroch to the finish line beside the rowing club boathouse close to the swing bridge at Tomnahurich.

On Saturday, racing starts at noon for crews in division 1 and 3pm for crews in division 2.

On Sunday, division 1 starts at 11.30am, with division 2 starting at 3pm.

